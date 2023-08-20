A Borussia Mönchengladbach fan bus was hit by a bullet from a police officer’s gun during the team’s Bundesliga game at Augsburg on Saturday.
Augsburg police say they are investigating the incident after an officer accidentally shot his weapon in a restricted area outside the stadium.
“Three officers suffered trauma from the blast, one officer got a graze. Other people were not injured. A police vehicle and a fan bus were damaged in the incident,” the police said in a statement.
Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach, a group set up to assist fans at games, posted pictures on social media showing the damage to the bus.
“The shot went off accidentally and fortunately didn’t hit anyone. The vehicle was empty at the time,” Fanhilfe said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England Live Score, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final: ESP 1 - 0 ENG; Olga Carmona gives Spain lead; Lauren James, Chloe Kelly come on at half-time
- Who is Olga Carmona, who scored in FIFA Women’s World Cup final for Spain vs England
- Borussia Mönchengladbach bus hit by wayward police bullet during Bundesliga game
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare fails to clear 2.25m in men’s high jump qualification; Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Richardson qualify for women’s 100m semifinals
- Anahat Singh wins gold in Asian Junior Squash Championships
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE