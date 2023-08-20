MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Galatasaray signs Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan

Galatasaray will pay Ziyech 3.6 million euros for the 2023-2024 season and 2.9 million euros for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 10:42 IST , ISTANBUL - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech of Morocco.
FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech of Morocco. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Hakim Ziyech of Morocco. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray has signed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan, with the option of buying him later, the club said on Saturday.

Galatasaray will pay Ziyech 3.6 million euros for the 2023-2024 season and 2.9 million euros for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.

ALSO READ | Fulham’s Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May and their first since the 2018-19 season.

Mauro Icardi has also joined Galatasaray from Paris St Germain, as has Wilfried Zaha following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Related stories

Related Topics

Turkish Super Lig /

Galatasaray /

Hakim Ziyech /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan
    Reuters
  2. Fulham’s Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee
    AFP
  3. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  4. Malen scores after cancelled substitution for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne
    AP
  5. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Galatasaray signs Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan
    Reuters
  2. Fulham’s Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee
    AFP
  3. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
  4. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  5. Mbappe scores on return as PSG held 1-1 by Toulouse
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Galatasaray signs Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan
    Reuters
  2. Fulham’s Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee
    AFP
  3. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  4. Malen scores after cancelled substitution for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne
    AP
  5. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment