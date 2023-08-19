MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League: Al-Ahli signs Turkish defender Demiral from Atalanta

Demiral becomes the latest addition to Al-Ahli, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 20:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for Demiral, who joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2022, but Italian media said it was 20 million euros ($21.73 million).
File Photo: The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for Demiral, who joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2022, but Italian media said it was 20 million euros ($21.73 million). | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO/REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for Demiral, who joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2022, but Italian media said it was 20 million euros ($21.73 million). | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO/REUTERS

Turkey defender Merih Demiral has joined Al-Ahli from Italian side Atalanta on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 25-year-old, who joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2022, but Italian media said it was 20 million euros ($21.73 million).

Demiral scored once in 28 games in all competitions for Atalanta last season.

ALSO READ | Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony

“A new warrior in our squad” Al-Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Demiral becomes the latest addition to Al-Ahli, which returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin, Franck Kessie and Roger Ibanez.

Matthias Jaissle’s team have enjoyed a great start to the season with two wins from two games.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving league champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

