Mbappe scores on return as PSG held 1-1 by Toulouse

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot 11 minutes into his return for Paris Saint-Germain but the defending champions had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Toulouse in its Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Mbappe came off the bench to bury a spot-kick he earned just past the hour mark, but Toulouse equalised with a penalty of their own via Zakaria Aboukhlal four minutes from the end.

Mbappe was reinstated into PSG’s first team after being omitted for their season-opening draw with Lorient and frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Ousmane Dembele also made his debut, following his move from Barcelona, when he was introduced off the bench.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net through 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery early in the second period, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

WATCH | VIDEO: Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique

PSG was awarded its penalty on 58 minutes when Rasmus Nicolaisen brought down Mbappe in the box and following a Video Assistant Referee check, the latter buried his spot kick.

Toulouse was awarded its penalty as Achraf Hakimi fouled Aboukhlal and the latter got up to earn his side a deserved point.

In Saturday’s earlier game, new signing Mousa Al-Tamari scored a brace of goals as Montpellier cruised to a 4-1 win at Lyon.

Al-Tamari moved to the French south coast from Belgian top-flight side OH Leuven at the start of the season and scored either side of halftime for a dominant Montpellier.

The visitors took the lead through Arnaud Nordin on 20 minutes, before Al-Tamari’s brace put them in the driving seat.

Lyon pulled one back through captain Alexandre Lacazette to give coach Laurent Blanc’s side some hope, but when he received a straight red card for a wild kick at Teji Savanier, it quickly faded again.

Another new signing, Akor Adams, scored the fourth for Montpellier with his third goal in two games this season.