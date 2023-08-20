MagazineBuy Print

Fulham’s Mitrovic joins Al Hilal for club record fee

The Premier League club, Fulham confirmed Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat against Brentford.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 10:28 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic in action Action for Fulham.
FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic in action Action for Fulham. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aleksandar Mitrovic in action Action for Fulham. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia by leaving Fulham for a club-record fee to join Al Hilal on Saturday.

The Premier League club confirmed the Serbian’s departure following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat against Brentford.

Al Hilal is reported to have negotiated a £50 million ($64 million) deal for the 28-year-old.

“The club can confirm that Aleksandar Mitrovic has this evening left to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League for a club record transfer fee,” Fulham said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties

“The club had reluctantly accepted a revised offer as the player had consistently made his desire to leave known.”

Mitrovic pushed for a move in order to join the growing list of players swapping Europe for a lucrative switch to the Gulf state.

He will be Al Hilal’s latest high-profile signing after their swoops for Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Malcom.

Mitrovic scored 14 times for Fulham last season as he finally made his mark in the Premier League.

Since joining Fulham in 2018, Mitrovic has played an important role in Fulham’s three separate promotions from the Championship.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he netted a Championship record of 43 goals.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
