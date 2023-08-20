MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties

Leagues Cup: Messi had put Miami ahead in the 24th minute with a wonder strike into the top corner but Fafa Picault levelled for Nashville in the second half.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 09:17 IST , Nashville - 3 MINS READ

AP
Teammates hold up Inter Miami’s Argentine Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the Leagues Cup final football against Nashville SC.
Teammates hold up Inter Miami’s Argentine Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the Leagues Cup final football against Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Teammates hold up Inter Miami’s Argentine Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the Leagues Cup final football against Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute.

The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

Messi wasn’t particularly influential before he scored the goal, and the crowd showered him with boos each time he touched the ball. But the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.

Nashville tied the game in the 56th minute when Fafa Picault’s header off a corner kick ricocheted off Miami’s Benjamin Cremaschi and into the net off goalkeeper Drake Callender.

HIGHLIGHTS | INTER MIAMI vs NASHVILLE SC LEAGUES CUP FINAL

Messi had a shot from the area he had scored from earlier in the 71st minute but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Miami striker Leonardo Campana had a chance to win the game in the last play in regulation, but his sliding shot on an open goal hit the post. Messi held his head in his hands when the ball trickled out of play.

Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties and it was Callender who scored the go-ahead PK and and made a title-clinching stop.

“It’s a huge honor to play a role in our first win in a final,” Callender said. “It’s pretty surreal. Very emotional. This team works so hard day-in, day-out to be able to perform like this on a night like this. And to have it come down to the very end, it was amazing to see the grit, just the belief of what we’re capable of. It’s something special and I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

Callender said he tried to stay as calm as possible through the 11 rounds of penalties.

ALSO READ | Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start

“I just had to stay focused, breathe through it, stay as calm as possible,” he said. “I mean, this atmosphere here tonight is electric. So I embraced the moment and I just believed in the work that I put in and the repetitions I put in leading up to that moment and it just ended up going our way.”

Messi’s mania had gripped Music City after Nashville SC advanced to the final against Miami FC with a win against Monterrey of the Mexican league on Tuesday. Ticket prices skyrocketed after they went on sale the following day but eased somewhat in the days before the game. The cheapest seats still cost several hundred dollars. A capacity crowd of 30,109 filled Geodis Park.

Nashville native Reese Witherspoon brought out the game ball and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo took some shots on goal before the game. Both are minority owners of Nashville SC.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami /

League Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  2. Malen scores after cancelled substitution for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne
    AP
  3. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
  4. Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  5. NSH 1 (9)-1 (10) MIA HIGHLIGHTS: Messi, Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup title via penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
  2. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  3. Mbappe scores on return as PSG held 1-1 by Toulouse
    Reuters
  4. NSH 1 (9)-1 (10) MIA HIGHLIGHTS: Messi, Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup title via penalties
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Tottenham beats Manchester Utd in Postecoglou’s first home game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi, Inter Miami win Leagues Cup after defeating Nashville 10-9 on penalties
    AP
  2. Malen scores after cancelled substitution for Dortmund to start Bundesliga with win over Cologne
    AP
  3. Osimhen nets 2 as Napoli comes back at Frosinone to get title defence off to winning start
    AP
  4. Alcaraz to face Djokovic for Cincinnati title
    Reuters
  5. NSH 1 (9)-1 (10) MIA HIGHLIGHTS: Messi, Inter Miami clinch Leagues Cup title via penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment