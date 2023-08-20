Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE score, Leagues Cup final updates: Messi in starting 11; Kick-off soon

Streaming/telecast information

When does the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville start?

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville will kick-off at 6:30am IST at the Geodis Park on August 20.

Where can I watch the Leagues Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Philadelphia?

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.