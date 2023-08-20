MagazineBuy Print

Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE score, Leagues Cup final updates: Messi in starting 11; Kick-off soon

NSH vs MIA: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the Leagues Cup final between Nashville and Inter Miami.

Updated : Aug 20, 2023 06:39 IST

Team Sportstar
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half during the Leagues Cup 2023 semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on August 15, 2023 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Leagues Cup final between Nashville and Inter Miami. This is Nigamanth taking you through all the action as it unfolds at the at the Geodis Park in Nashville.

  • August 20, 2023 06:39
    Players enter field

    In front of a sell-out crowd in Nashville, players of both the sides enter the pitch from the tunnel. With the MLS MVP (last season) Mukhtar on the other side, Inter Miami can expect a relatively increased resistance than its previous few matches

  • August 20, 2023 06:27
    All set for the title clash

    Messi and Co. enter the contest as the favourites to take home the accolades. Such has been the form of Inter Miami since it signed Messi. The Argentine has scored nine goals in six appearances and would be pumped up to net his tenth or even more!

  • August 20, 2023 06:09
    A chance for Messi to secure a silverware with Inter Miami!
  • August 20, 2023 05:58
    Previous meeting

    The sides last met earlier this year in May during the U.S Open Cup and Inter Miami edged 2-1 past Nashville

  • August 20, 2023 05:42
    Nashville -Starting 11
  • August 20, 2023 05:41
    Inter Miami - Starting 11

  • August 20, 2023 05:34
    Streaming/telecast information

    When does the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville start?

    The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville will kick-off at 6:30am IST at the Geodis Park on August 20.

    Where can I watch the Leagues Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Philadelphia?

    The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
