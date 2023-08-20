Key Updates
- August 20, 2023 06:39Players enter field
In front of a sell-out crowd in Nashville, players of both the sides enter the pitch from the tunnel. With the MLS MVP (last season) Mukhtar on the other side, Inter Miami can expect a relatively increased resistance than its previous few matches
- August 20, 2023 06:27All set for the title clash
Messi and Co. enter the contest as the favourites to take home the accolades. Such has been the form of Inter Miami since it signed Messi. The Argentine has scored nine goals in six appearances and would be pumped up to net his tenth or even more!
- August 20, 2023 06:09A chance for Messi to secure a silverware with Inter Miami!
- August 20, 2023 05:58Previous meeting
The sides last met earlier this year in May during the U.S Open Cup and Inter Miami edged 2-1 past Nashville
- August 20, 2023 05:42Nashville -Starting 11
- August 20, 2023 05:41Inter Miami - Starting 11
- August 20, 2023 05:34Streaming/telecast information
When does the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville start?
The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville will kick-off at 6:30am IST at the Geodis Park on August 20.
Where can I watch the Leagues Cup semifinal between Inter Miami and Philadelphia?
The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville can be live streamed on Apple TV+ in India. The match unfortunately, will not be telecast in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE score, Leagues Cup final updates: Messi in starting 11; Kick-off soon
- Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup final: When and where to watch Messi play?
- Alvarez goal gives clinical Man City 1-0 win over Newcastle
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Tsegay and USA benefit from double Dutch pain
- Man City vs Newcastle, Highlights; Premier League 2023: City eke out a 1-0 win over Newcastle
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE