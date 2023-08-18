Lionel Messi: FIFA World Cup was the most important trophy for me, not thinking about Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi has had quite a season so far. In the last 12 months, he has won the World Cup, the Golden Ball in the tournament and has had 51 goals contributions (30 goals, 21 assists) at Paris Saint-Germain in the last season.

With nine goals in the Leagues Cup for his new club Inter Miami this season, Messi looks in brilliant form, leading the club’s goalscoring charts in 2023 and also in the tournament so far.

However, the 36-year-old said that he was not thinking about winning the Ballon d’Or at all – something he has won a record seven times so far.

“It’s a very important prize because it’s a great recognition. But I am not thinking of it so much. You know, the most important thing is to win trophies as a team,” Messi said in the interview room of the DRV PNK stadium, the home of Inter Miami.

“I was lucky enough to get such trophies in my career and the only thing missing was winning the World Cup that was missing. So, I don’t think much about that trophy.

“That was the most important one and now I am enjoying this moment and I am not thinking much about it. If I get it perfect, otherwise no problem,” he added.

Messi has won every competition he has played in, and, with a tally of 43 trophies, he is one of the most decorated footballers of all time.

Last month, he joined Inter Miami on a free transfer from PSG and has led the side to the final of the Leagues Cup, where it will face Nashville FC.

“I have achieved all goals that I set during my career. Now, I have new ones with this club. We’re here for that,” Messi said.

Secret behind celebrations

Messi has had a trademark celebration over the years – looking at the sky with both his hands raised. But with Inter Miami, the Argentine captain looks to have donned a new hat as he celebrates every goal with a new celebration.

“My three sons are still on vacation and have not started school yet. So, every night we watch Marvel superhero movies,” he explained to the reporters with a smile.

“They came up with the idea and asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel superhero celebration. That’s how it started, and we continued that ritual.

“Each time we watched a new movie, we would practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments. When I see them in the stands, that is when I do them,” added the 36-year-old.

Messi’s family will hope to see him pull off another unique celebration as Inter Miami gears up for the final on Sunday.

His team is looking for its first-ever trophy since its inception in 2018 while Messi will be eyeing his first senior domestic trophy outside Europe.

“I just wanted to continue being successful as I have done during my sports career,” he said.