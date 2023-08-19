MagazineBuy Print

Aston Villa signs Italy midfielder Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray

Zaniolo will likely replace Villa’s Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who suffered a knee ligament injury in training earlier this month and is out for an “extended” spell.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 11:32 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nicolo Zaniolo, the lastest singin of Aston Villa on-loan.
Nicolo Zaniolo, the lastest singin of Aston Villa on-loan. | Photo Credit: Aston Villa
Nicolo Zaniolo, the lastest singin of Aston Villa on-loan. | Photo Credit: Aston Villa

Aston Villa has signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray on a one-season loan for five million euros ($5.43 million), the clubs said Friday.

There is a “conditional compulsory purchase option” so if certain criteria are met Villa will pay another 22.5 million euros ($24.45 million) plus 15.5 million euros in possible add-ons to make the move permanent, Galatasaray said in a statement.

Zaniolo will likely replace Villa's Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who suffered a knee ligament injury in training earlier this month and is out for an "extended" spell.

ALSO READ | Pochettino warns Chelsea’s big-money buys over selection battle

“I’m grateful to have been a part of this beautiful family,” Zaniolo posted on Instagram. “Together we have proven that when you are united, nothing is impossible. Lions family you are now a part of my heart and I promise I’ll never forget that,”

The 24-year-old shone at AS Roma, winning the 2022 Europa Conference League before moving to Galatasaray in February where he played 12 games and scored five goals as they won the title.

Villa were thrashed 5-1 at Newcastle United in their Premier League opener last Saturday. It hosts Everton on Sunday.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
