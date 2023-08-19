MagazineBuy Print

Caty McNally and Roberto Bautista Agut withdraw from US Open 2023

McNally’s withdrawal moved fellow American Madison Brengle into the main draw while Yosuke Watanuki of Japan took Bautista Agut’s spot in the main draw.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 11:03 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Roberto Bautista Agut in action.
FILE PHOTO: Roberto Bautista Agut in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Roberto Bautista Agut in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Caty McNally, a runner-up in women’s doubles at the last two US Opens, withdrew from the tournament on Friday because of an elbow injury.

Roberto Bautista Agut also pulled out, the tournament announced.

McNally, from Cincinnati, missed her hometown Western & Southern Open this week because of her injury. She lost in the women’s doubles title match in Flushing Meadows in 2021 with Coco Gauff, then last year with Taylor Townsend.

Her withdrawal moved fellow American Madison Brengle into the main draw and left Townsend as the first player out.

Yosuke Watanuki of Japan took Bautista Agut’s spot in the main draw, which begins August 28.

