ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal

Kerala Blasters FC completed the signing of Ghanaian striker, Kwame Peprah, on a two year deal until 2025, the Indian Super League side announced on Sunday.

Peprah, who hails from Kumasi, Ghana, has experience playing across the first divisions of Ghana, South Africa and Israel.

“Many thanks to the Club for providing me this opportunity. I am really happy to join this amazing Club and to have the opportunity to play in India. I look forward to joining my teammates very soon and to and kick-start the next season,” he said, after joining the club.

The 22-year-old striker first gained attention with his impressive performances for local club King Faisal FC in the Ghana Premier League. He scored 2 goals from 13 appearances in his debut season in 2019.

In a breakthrough 2020/21 season, Peprah scored 12 goals, finishing as the top-scorer for his club and as the second highest goal-scorer in the league. Perpah then moved to Orlando Pirates in 2021, making an an immediate impact.

He was named the Pirates’ Player of the season and also shortlisted for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season award after scoring seven goals in his debut season.

Prior to joining the Blasters, Peprah had loan spells with Maritzburg Utd. in the DStv Premiership and with Hapoel Hadera in the Ligat ha’Al.

“Kwame is an important addition to our squad. His physical attributes and footballing skills make him a big asset for our team. A young, versatile, & fast-footed striker, I believe Kwame will pose a constant threat to the Hero ISL defences and help our team fight for the highest targets,” Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said.