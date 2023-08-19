MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarters with 4-0 win over Indian Navy, Bodoland secures first win

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh and Nathan Asher Rodrigues scored for Mumbai, which finished the group stage with nine points from three matches.

Published : Aug 19, 2023 17:49 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Mumbai City’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz in training.
Mumbai City’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz in training. | Photo Credit: X @MumbaiCityFC
infoIcon

Mumbai City’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz in training. | Photo Credit: X @MumbaiCityFC

Mumbai City FC qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Durand Cup with a dominating 4-0 victory over Indian Navy FT here on Saturday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, Gurkirat Singh and Nathan Asher Rodrigues scored for Mumbai, which finished the group stage with nine points from three matches.

At Kokrajhar, Bodoland FC ended its maiden Durand Cup campaign with a historic 2-1 win over Odisha FC, its first win in the iconic tournament.

Playing its final Group F fixture, the home side rode on second-half strikes by Maneshwar Mushahary and Cameroonian Zacharie Mbenda to come from behind and register a famous win.

Pungte Lapung had scored first to give Odisha the lead.

Earlier, Mumbai was on the attack from the go, creating chances as the attackers were troubling the Navy defence continuously.

READ | Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to finalise setting-up of central football academy for U-13 boys and girls

Navy’s resistance was broken in the 34th minute as Mumbai took the lead. Bipin Singh’s pass from the left found Pereyra Diaz who had to just tap in to score.

Mumbai doubled its lead in the 62nd minute as Lallinzuala Chhangte’s cross from the right was headed in by Greg Stewart.

Gurkirat Singh received a through ball from Stewart and finished past the Navy keeper to score his first goal of the tournament as Mumbai went up 3-0.

Nathan Asher Rodrigues then applied the finishing touches to the match in the sixth minute of injury time. He took advantage of a loose ball from a corner inside the box and finished to give Mumbai its fourth goal.

As Group F stands, both Bodoland and Odisha end with three points, whereas the Indian Army are sitting pretty at the top with six points and a game in hand against Rajasthan United FC who are also currently on three points.

NorthEast United FC and Downtown Heroes will clash in a Group D match at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium, while Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC will face off at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata in Group B on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Mumbai City FC /

Greg Stewart /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarters with 4-0 win over Indian Navy, Bodoland secures first win
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable fails to reach 3000m SC final, Shaili Singh out of women’s long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Shaili Singh fails to qualify for women’s long jump final
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Austrian GP Sprint Race
    AFP
  5. Swiatek vs Gauff; Sabalenka vs Muchova, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarters with 4-0 win over Indian Navy, Bodoland secures first win
    PTI
  2. Arsene Wenger to visit India in October to finalise setting-up of central football academy for U-13 boys and girls
    PTI
  3. Kerala Blasters bows out of Durand Cup 2023 with a 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beats Delhi FC 2-1
    PTI
  5. Bengaluru FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters Highlights: 10-man KBFC draws Souther derby, gets eliminated from Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarters with 4-0 win over Indian Navy, Bodoland secures first win
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sable fails to reach 3000m SC final, Shaili Singh out of women’s long jump; Indians in action on Day 1, results
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Shaili Singh fails to qualify for women’s long jump final
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Austrian GP Sprint Race
    AFP
  5. Swiatek vs Gauff; Sabalenka vs Muchova, Cincinnati Open 2023: Semifinals preview, head-to-head records, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment