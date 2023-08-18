Kerala Blasters bows out of Durand Cup 2023 with a 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC played out a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters, sending its neighbour from the south out of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Friday.

Blasters, having taken the lead through Nigerian striker Emmanuel Justine in the first half, were pegged back by goals from Edmund Lalrindika and Ashish Jha on either side of the break before substitute Mohammed Aimen managed to rescue a point late on.

BFC made three changes to its side as Amrit Gope replaced Sahil Poonia in goal, with Bibiano Fernandes handing starts to Harsh Patre and Haobam Ricky Meetei. KBFC, on the other hand, made six changes to the side that lost 4-3 to Gokulam Kerala FC in its opening fixture with Uruguayan striker Adrian Luna leading the line alongside Emmanuel Justine.

The visitors had the first big chance of the game when Luna swung in a cross for Justine to nod on target, but Gope made himself big to deny from close range.

Moments later, the Blasters would take the lead with a misplaced pass at the back allowing Vibin Mohanan to set up Justine, whose effort from the edge of the box could only be parried into the back of the net by Gope.

The Blasters continued to push forward and saw efforts from Danish Farooq and Luna thwarted, only for Bengaluru to strike back seven minutes from the break.

Set free down the right, midfielder Bekey Oram drew three defenders his way before squaring a neat pass for Edmund Lalrindika. The striker took a touch to compose himself before having a hit from distance, which fizzed past Sachin Suresh in the Kerala goal.

Bengaluru had more chances as it grew into the game with Harsh clipping the ball past Prabir Das down the flank and managing a shot from a tight angle, forcing a save from Sachin. Luna came close to giving the Blasters the lead once again in first-half extra-time but for quick reflexes once again from Gope to deny him.

BFC took the lead seven minutes into the second period after a touch of brilliance from Bekey allowed the midfielder to turn Pritam Kotal and play Lalrindika through. The striker, in turn, rolled the ball forward for Ashish to attack. A miscued clearance from Muhammad Saheef allowed Jha to turn and finish past a hapless Sachin in goal.

KBFC restored parity against the run of play when Aimen found himself in space in the box, and slotted his effort past Robin Yadav and a diving Gope in the 82nd minute. It was reduced to ten men soon after when Hormipam was shown a second yellow card for a tug on Moinrul Molla with the striker bearing down on goal.

BFC pushed forward for the winner but it wasn’t to be as Fernandes’ side added another point to the board. It next faces Gokulam Kerala FC, which has confirmed its qualification from Group C, in the final fixture of the group stages on Tuesday, August 22.