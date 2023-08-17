MagazineBuy Print

Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2023

In the other match of the day, the Indian Army Football Team beat debutant and local challenger Bodoland FC 2-1 to secure its second consecutive win in a group-F league fixture.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 18:05 IST , KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring against Indian Navy in the Durand Cup 2023 game at the East Bengal ground.
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring against Indian Navy in the Durand Cup 2023 game at the East Bengal ground. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Jamshedpur FC players celebrate after scoring against Indian Navy in the Durand Cup 2023 game at the East Bengal ground. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jamshedpur FC picked up its first of the tournament as it beat the Indian Navy Football Team by a solitary goal in a Group-B league fixture of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Mohun Bagan Ground here on Thursday.

Ashley Koli scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to secure the full quota of points for Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners now have three points, level with Mohammedan Sporting in the second spot of the group standings. Mumbai City FC leads the group with full points gained from two successive wins.

This makes the final round matches of the group interesting with all the three sides standing a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals, which has the group toppers qualifying automatically.

There is scope for the second finishers too as the top two second-placed teams will be making it to the last eight.

In the other match of the day, Indian Army FT beat debutant and local challenger Bodoland FC 2-1 to secure its second consecutive win in a group-F league fixture at the Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Samir Murmu celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar.
Samir Murmu celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
Samir Murmu celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Samir Murmu put the Army ahead early in the sixth minute before Suresh Meitei doubled the lead scoring from the spot in second-half injury time. Joe Aidoo reduced the margin for Bodoland FC in the final minute of the game.

Army’s captain and goalkeeper Bhabindra Thakuri was sent off for his second yellow card just before the final whistle.

The results:
Group B (Kolkata): Jamshedpur FC 1 (Ashley Koli 70) bt Indian Navy FT 0.
Group F (Kokrajhar): Bodoland FC 1 (Aidoo 90+11) lost to Indian Army FT 2 (Samir 6, Suresh 90+4-pen)

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
