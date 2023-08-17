Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC picked up its first of the tournament as it beat the Indian Navy Football Team by a solitary goal in a Group-B league fixture of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Mohun Bagan Ground here on Thursday.

Ashley Koli scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to secure the full quota of points for Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners now have three points, level with Mohammedan Sporting in the second spot of the group standings. Mumbai City FC leads the group with full points gained from two successive wins.

This makes the final round matches of the group interesting with all the three sides standing a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals, which has the group toppers qualifying automatically.

There is scope for the second finishers too as the top two second-placed teams will be making it to the last eight.

In the other match of the day, Indian Army FT beat debutant and local challenger Bodoland FC 2-1 to secure its second consecutive win in a group-F league fixture at the Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Samir Murmu celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup match in Kokrajhar. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Samir Murmu put the Army ahead early in the sixth minute before Suresh Meitei doubled the lead scoring from the spot in second-half injury time. Joe Aidoo reduced the margin for Bodoland FC in the final minute of the game.

Army’s captain and goalkeeper Bhabindra Thakuri was sent off for his second yellow card just before the final whistle.