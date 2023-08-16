MagazineBuy Print

Anwar Ali scores twice as Mohun Bagan SG beats Machhindra FC 3-1 in AFC Cup prelims

Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings produced the other strike for Mohun Bagan, which plays Abahani Dhaka in the next round at the same venue on August 22.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 22:08 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Anwar Ali celebrates scoring his second goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Machhindra FC in the AFC Cup second preliminary match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Anwar Ali celebrates scoring his second goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Machhindra FC in the AFC Cup second preliminary match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: X@Mohun Bagan Super Giant
infoIcon

Anwar Ali celebrates scoring his second goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant against Machhindra FC in the AFC Cup second preliminary match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: X@Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Anwar Ali produced two nicely-headed goals to help Mohun Bagan Super Giant clear the first hurdle of its continental aspirations by downing Machhindra FC of Nepal 3-1 in a second-round play-off of the AFC Cup qualifiers, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Australian World Cupper Jason Cummings produced the other strike to complete the win for Mohun Bagan, which plays Abahani Dhaka in the next round at the same venue on August 22.

Pierre Jean Oloumou scored the only goal for Machhindra FC.

Anwar Ali put his name on the scorer’s list for MBSG to put an end to the agony of misses that his side encountered in the first 39 minutes of action.

Fielding its most formidable line-up packed with the India national team regulars like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad and Ashique Kuruniyan, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando ensured that his side put the best foot forward to begin its continental crusade.

In his first season with the city giant, Anwar Ali showed his effectiveness as a set-piece finisher when he rose above the Machhindra defence to nod home a corner taken by Hugo Boumous in the 39th minute.

The star-studded Mohun Bagan was struggling to find the target as the Machhindra captain and goalkeeper Bishal Shrestha denied the host multiple scoring chances, making spectacular saves off the attempts by Samad, Cummings and Subhasish Bose in the 25th, 30th and 32nd minutes.

Indian football legend Mohammed Habib passes away at 74

Mohun Bagan showed more initiative after the break and started probing the Machhindra box more regularly. Cummings doubled the lead in the 59th minute as he made a darting run from near the centre line to nicely finish a Mohun Bagan counter-attack.

Oloumou pulled one back for Machhindra in the 78th minute to threaten Mohun Bagan’s dominance but Anwar showed his scoring ability again nodding substitute Dimitri Petratos’s free-kick into the net, in the 85th minute.

The result:
Mohun Bagan SG 3 (Anwar Ali 39, 85, Jason Cummings 59) bt Machhindra FC 1 (Pierre Jean Oloumou 78).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

