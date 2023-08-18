Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates

- August 18, 2023 18:054’
Kerala Blasters is maintaining a very high line at the moment with Kolkata boys Prabir Das and Pritam Kotal up the pitch to try and start a counter-attack.
- August 18, 2023 18:043’ Chance for Bengaluru!
Robin delivers a long ball along the right flank for Salam Johnson, who makes a run behind Hormipam to get to the ball but his final shot is just off-target.
- August 18, 2023 18:032’ Early foul by BFC!
Danish and Justine are involved in a melee with Ricky going down in the process for BFC and getting a free-kick.
- August 18, 2023 18:00Kick Off!
Kerala Blasters gets the ball rolling and starts playing from the back with small passes. KBFC is playing from left to right while BFC starts from the other end.
- August 18, 2023 17:58Minutes to Kick-Off
Parag, the captain of Bengaluru reserves and Adrian Luna shake hands as the teams get ready for kick-off. Two changes for the Blues while Kerala Blasters have made six changes from its loss to Gokulam Kerala.
- August 18, 2023 17:55The stage is set!
Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have been at swords end for such a long time and this match will also be a stage to see another chapter of the same. The players walk out of the tunnel. Bengaluru FC starts in blue while Kerala Blasters starts in its grey kit.
- August 18, 2023 17:16Form guide:
Defending Durand Cup champion Bengaluru FC has fielded its reserve side in the tournament this time. But it will look to find its first win as it was held to a 1-1 draw against the Indian Air Force team in its opening game of the tournament.
Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, comes into the match after a defeat to rival Gokula, Kerala in its opening game. Though the Blasters tries to pull off a comeback, it was too little too late as the match ended 4-3 in Gokulam’s favour.
- August 18, 2023 17:07Starting line-up of Bengaluru FC
- August 18, 2023 17:07Starting line-up of KBFC
- August 18, 2023 16:49MATCH PREVIEW
Bengaluru FC will look to continue its unbeaten momentum when it faces rival Kerala Blasters in its second match of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
The Blues comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against the Indian Air Force Football team while Kerala Blasters suffered a loss in its opening fixture against Gokulam Kerala.
