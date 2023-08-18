MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates

BFC vs KBFC: Follow the live updates of the Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, being played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Updated : Aug 18, 2023 18:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru FC, having drawn its opening game against Indian Air Force, will look to continue its unbeaten form against Kerala Blasters, which comes into the game after a loss in the Kerala derby.
Bengaluru FC, having drawn its opening game against Indian Air Force, will look to continue its unbeaten form against Kerala Blasters, which comes into the game after a loss in the Kerala derby.
lightbox-info

Bengaluru FC, having drawn its opening game against Indian Air Force, will look to continue its unbeaten form against Kerala Blasters, which comes into the game after a loss in the Kerala derby.

Welcome to the live blog of the Durand Cup match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, being played in Kolkata. This was Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through this minute-by-minute updates of this high-profile clash.

  • August 18, 2023 18:05
    4’

    Kerala Blasters is maintaining a very high line at the moment with Kolkata boys Prabir Das and Pritam Kotal up the pitch to try and start a counter-attack.

  • August 18, 2023 18:04
    3’ Chance for Bengaluru!

    Robin delivers a long ball along the right flank for Salam Johnson, who makes a run behind Hormipam to get to the ball but his final shot is just off-target.

  • August 18, 2023 18:03
    2’ Early foul by BFC!

    Danish and Justine are involved in a melee with Ricky going down in the process for BFC and getting a free-kick.

  • August 18, 2023 18:00
    Kick Off!

    Kerala Blasters gets the ball rolling and starts playing from the back with small passes. KBFC is playing from left to right while BFC starts from the other end.

  • August 18, 2023 17:58
    Minutes to Kick-Off

    Parag, the captain of Bengaluru reserves and Adrian Luna shake hands as the teams get ready for kick-off. Two changes for the Blues while Kerala Blasters have made six changes from its loss to Gokulam Kerala.

  • August 18, 2023 17:55
    The stage is set!

    Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have been at swords end for such a long time and this match will also be a stage to see another chapter of the same. The players walk out of the tunnel. Bengaluru FC starts in blue while Kerala Blasters starts in its grey kit.

  • August 18, 2023 17:16
    Form guide:

    Defending Durand Cup champion Bengaluru FC has fielded its reserve side in the tournament this time. But it will look to find its first win as it was held to a 1-1 draw against the Indian Air Force team in its opening game of the tournament.

    Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, comes into the match after a defeat to rival Gokula, Kerala in its opening game. Though the Blasters tries to pull off a comeback, it was too little too late as the match ended 4-3 in Gokulam’s favour.

  • August 18, 2023 17:07
    Starting line-up of Bengaluru FC

  • August 18, 2023 17:07
    Starting line-up of KBFC

  • August 18, 2023 16:49
    MATCH PREVIEW

    Bengaluru FC will look to continue its unbeaten momentum when it faces rival Kerala Blasters in its second match of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

    The Blues comes into the game after a 1-1 draw against the Indian Air Force Football team while Kerala Blasters suffered a loss in its opening fixture against Gokulam Kerala.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup /

Bengaluru FC /

Kerala Blasters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE: Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  5. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Anwar Ali scores twice as Mohun Bagan SG beats Machhindra FC 3-1 in AFC Cup prelims
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal seals quarterfinal spot with win against Punjab FC; Goa beats Downtown Heroes
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 Machhindra FC Highlights: Anwar scores twice as MBSG wins in AFC Cup 2nd round prelims
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs IRE: Spotlight on Bumrah as India takes on Ireland in first T20I
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for the women’s 100m hurdles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  5. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment