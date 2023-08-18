Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: BFC 0-0 KBFC, Luna leads KBFC attack, Durand Cup 2023, Southern derby updates

Form guide:

Defending Durand Cup champion Bengaluru FC has fielded its reserve side in the tournament this time. But it will look to find its first win as it was held to a 1-1 draw against the Indian Air Force team in its opening game of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, comes into the match after a defeat to rival Gokula, Kerala in its opening game. Though the Blasters tries to pull off a comeback, it was too little too late as the match ended 4-3 in Gokulam’s favour.