Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beats Delhi FC 2-1

Chennaiyin FC thus finished the group unbeaten, securing nine points from three matches and heads into the quarterfinals high on confidence.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 18:16 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after a goal during the Durand Cup.
FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after a goal during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after a goal during the Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Chennaiyin FC beat Delhi FC 2-1 for its third consecutive victory in Group E of the Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday.

Chennaiyin FC thus finished the group unbeaten, securing nine points from three matches and heads into the quarterfinals high on confidence.

On the other hand, Delhi FC finished with two points from three matches courtesy two draws against Hyderabad FC and Tribhuvan Army FC.

Rafael Crivellaro and Vincy Barretto scored for the winners while Pape Alassane Gassame scored one back for Delhi FC.

Chennaiyin FC Head Coach Owen Coyle rotated his squad, making seven changes from the lineup that started against Tribhuvan Army FC.

Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam and Captain Jordan Murray maintained their place in the team.

Delhi FC Coach Israil Gurung made five changes to the side with foreign imports Sergio Barboza and Gassame starting.

In search of full points, to keep its knockout qualification hopes alive, Delhi FC attacked from the outset. It managed to trouble the Chennaiyin defence but could not make full use of the chances.

Chennaiyin FC took full advantage of the single chance it got in the first half. Crivellaro received the ball from Sangwan and the Brazilian foxed three Delhi FC defenders to finish calmly past the goalkeeper and put his team ahead.

Chennaiyin doubled the lead in the 51st minute through Barretto. Sachu Siby made a good run down the left and found Barretto inside the box, who finished in the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Nitish Mehra.

Delhi FC halved Chennaiyin’s advantage soon after as Gasaame’s free kick curled above Samik Mitra and landed inside the goal.

