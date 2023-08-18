MagazineBuy Print

Sreenidi Deccan signs Sabia, Gomes ahead of I-League season

Sreenidi was runner-up in the I-League last season, finishing 10 points behind champion Punjab FC.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 17:51 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Eli Sabia while playing for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.
File image of Eli Sabia while playing for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: ISL/Sportzpics
infoIcon

File image of Eli Sabia while playing for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: ISL/Sportzpics

Sreenidi Deccan FC signed defender Eli Sabia and goalkeeper Albino Gomes for the upcoming I-League season, according to a club release here on Friday.

Brazilian Sabia has represented Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League, winning the League Shield with the latter in 2022 while Albino has played for Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. The Goan shot-stopper has also won the I-League with Aizawl FC in 2017.

READ | Ashley’s second-half strike hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win over Indian Navy in Durand Cup

“Eli is a player who knows Indian football well and has the experience, leadership and footballing ability to be an important player for us,” said head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto.

“As a player, and more importantly as a person, I am really happy to have him here at Sreenidi Deccan FC,” he said.

The Deccan Warriors have also added defenders Gurmukh Singh and Jagdeep Singh to their roster. Gurmukh made 10 appearances for Chennaiyin FC last season while Jagdeep also made a strong impression with Rajasthan United.

Sreenidi was runner-up in the I-League last season, finishing 10 points behind champion Punjab FC.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
