Pulisic stars on Serie A debut, scores stunning goal to help Milan win

Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favour in the 21st minute.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 08:16 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Christian Pulisic celebrates after AC Milan beat Bologna FC in Italy. 
Christian Pulisic celebrates after AC Milan beat Bologna FC in Italy.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Christian Pulisic celebrates after AC Milan beat Bologna FC in Italy.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

United States standout Christian Pulisic began his AC Milan career in impressive style by scoring one goal and setting up another as Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Monday in its opening match of Serie A.

Pulisic, who joined Milan last month, had a hand in Olivier Giroud’s opener and his former Chelsea teammate returned the favour in the 21st minute.

Pulisic is one of several new Rossoneri faces. Milan was the busiest Serie A club in the offseason, bringing in six new players. His U.S. teammate Yunus Musah was suspended for the season opener, however.

Other new buys Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders were given starting debuts and the latter also had a hand in the opener in the 11th minute.

Pulisic put in a precise crossfield pass to the back post where Reijnders cut it back for Giroud to slot in at the other side. Pulisic did even better 10 minutes later when he played a one-two with Giroud before firing into the far side.

With a comfortable lead and the heat nearing 30 degrees — even at night — in Bologna, Milan’s intensity dropped.

Rafael Leao could have made it three in the final minute but his effort came off the inside of the far post.

Ranieri’s Back

Claudio Ranieri’s first match back in Serie A ended in a creditable 0-0 for Cagliari at Torino. Torino had the better of the chances but — just like last season — struggled to make the most of its opportunities.

The 71-year-old Ranieri was back at the club that effectively launched his coaching career more than 30 years ago.

He achieved another seemingly improbable feat last season when he steered Cagliari to promotion via the playoffs.

