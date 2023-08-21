Greenwood on Man United exit: The best decision is to continue my career away from Old Trafford

English professional footballer Mason Greenwood released a statement after he and Manchester United agreed to mutually part ways.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault but all charges were dropped, the Greater Manchester Police said on February 2. United has concluded its own internal investigation on the matter in the following months.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post,” said Greenwood in the statement.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United,” the statement added.

Manchester United had also released a statement earlier, with the club saying that its internal investigation had found that Greenwood had not committed the crimes he were accused of, but acknowledged the mistakes made by the 21-year-old in his relationship.

United’s statement read, “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome,” the statement added.