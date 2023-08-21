Greenwood, Manchester United agree to mutually part ways amid fans backlash

Manchester United released a statement on the decision against bringing Mason Greenwood back into the first-team squad in the face of increasing scrutiny from its supporters.

United’s statement read, “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Greenwood released a statement, saying, “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.”

It was reported by The Athletic that the club’s chief executive officer Richard Arnold had communicated to senior staff about the decision to reintegrate Greenwood earlier this month, but had held off on the matter.

Several United supporters and United Kingdom’s members of Parliament also criticised United’s initial stance, which seems to have been reversed amid the backlash.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault but all charges were dropped, the Greater Manchester Police said on February 2. United has concluded its own internal investigation on the matter in the following months.

The 21-year-old last played for United in January 2022 and videos of him training individually have been circulating around social media over the last month.