Atletico Madrid signs teenager Omorodion from Granada

Atletico Madrid on Monday said it had signed 19-year-old striker Samu Omorodion from Granada.

The Spain under-19 international joins on a five-year contract. Spanish media reported Atletico had activated the striker’s buyout clause of six million euros ($6.5 million).

Omorodion, born to Nigerian parents, made his league debut for Granada in its season opener on August 14 against Atletico and scored the team’s goal in a 3-1 loss.

“We saw the boy play the other day, we saw him in the friendlies, he has interesting things, he has potential,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said on Saturday.

Granada plays its second game of the season at home to Rayo Vallecano later on Monday.

On its website on Monday, Atletico said Omorodion “is a physical prodigy with great coordination despite his 1.93-metre height. He stands out with his explosiveness, he is very fast and has goals in him.”

Spanish media reported that Atletico plans to loan him out this season.