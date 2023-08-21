MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Milan set to sign Benjamin Pavard, says CEO Marotta

France full-back Pavard has been angling for a move from Bayern after seven years in Germany, the last three-and-a-half at Bayern where he has won four league titles and the 2020 Champions League.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 19:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Pavard in action.
FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Pavard in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Benjamin Pavard in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Inter is set to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, the Serie A club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed on Monday.

“There won’t be any announcement today (Monday), but everything is OK,” Marotta said to Radio Serie A.

“Any player we look for has to be good, have experience and an aura about them - Pavard fulfils all three of those criteria.”

France full-back Pavard has been angling for a move from Bayern after seven years in Germany, the last three-and-a-half at Bayern where he has won four league titles and the 2020 Champions League.

Italian media report that Inter will shell out an initial 30 million euros ($32.7 million) with five million euros of potential add-ons to recruit the 27-year-old.

Inter began its new Serie A campaign with a straight-forward 2-0 win over Monza on Saturday.

Related Topics

Benjamin Pavard /

Bayern Munich /

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Giuseppe Marotta /

Champions League /

Monza

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan set to sign Benjamin Pavard, says CEO Marotta
    AFP
  2. Spanish minister condemns Rubiales for kissing Spain star after FIFA Women’s World Cup final
    AFP
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad to go ahead as per schedule
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Milan set to sign Benjamin Pavard, says CEO Marotta
    AFP
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lusail Stadium to host AFC Asian Cup opening match and final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wrexham keeper Foster announces retirement again at 40
    Reuters
  5. AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Milan set to sign Benjamin Pavard, says CEO Marotta
    AFP
  2. Spanish minister condemns Rubiales for kissing Spain star after FIFA Women’s World Cup final
    AFP
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Bidyashagar hat-trick powers Kerala Blasters to 5-0 win over Indian Air Force FT
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad to go ahead as per schedule
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment