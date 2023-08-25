MagazineBuy Print

AFC Cup 2023-24: When are Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC playing in Asia?

Odisha FC is making its debut in the AFC Cup 2023-24 while Mohun Bagan secured its spot after beating Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the final preliminary match.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 23:07 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC (left) and Mohun Bagan SG will start their AFC Cup campaign against each other in Bhubaneswar.
infoIcon

The match dates for both Indian clubs in the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC, were released on August 25, starting with the two locking horns on September 19, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC is making its debut in the AFC Cup 2023-24, having earned direct qualification to the group stages of Asia’s second-tier competition. This achievement follows its Super Cup 2022-23 triumph and a subsequent successful Club play-off against Gokulam Kerala FC.

The official draw for the AFC Cup Group Stage was held at the AFC House, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 24, 2023. Odisha FC was drawn in Group D of the south zone along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) & Maziya Sports & Recreation Club (Maldives).

Group stage matches will played on a home-and-away basis, with the group winners qualifying for the inter-zone play-off semi-finals. Odisha FC will host Mohan Bagan Super Giant in its first home game on September 19 at the Kalinga Stadium.

AFC Cup group-stage match schedule of Odisha FC:
September 19, 2023: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, India
October 2, 2023: Bashundhara Kings vs Odisha FC - 5:30 pm IST - Dhaka, Bangladesh
October 24, 2023: Odisha FC vs Maziya S&RC - 7:30 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, India
November 7, 2023: Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC - 9:30 pm - Male, Maldives
November 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC - 7:30 pm - Kolkata, India
December 11, 2023: Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings - 7:30 pm - Bhubaneswar, India

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, secured its spot in the AFC Cup after beating Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the final preliminary match at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 22.

The Indian Super League champion had also failed to earn a direct qualification from the group stage in the Durand Cup and made it through as one of the two best second-ranked teams. It will now face Mumbai City FC on Sunday.

The Mariners will play four of its six group-stage matches in Kolkata and will end the round with a trip to Male for a clash against Maziya Sports.

AFC Cup group-stage match schedule (Indian clubs only):
October 2, 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Maziya S&RC - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata, India
October 24, 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bashundhara Kings - 5:30 pm IST - Kolkata, India
November 7, 2023: Bashundhara Kings vs Mohun Bagan SG - 7:30 pm - Dhaka, Bangladesh
November 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC - 7:30 pm - Kolkata, India
December 11, 2023: Maziya S&RC vs Mohun Bagan SG - 7:30 pm - Male, Maldives

