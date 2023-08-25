AFC Cup 2023-24: When are Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC playing in Asia?

The match dates for both Indian clubs in the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC, were released on August 25, starting with the two locking horns on September 19, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC is making its debut in the AFC Cup 2023-24, having earned direct qualification to the group stages of Asia’s second-tier competition. This achievement follows its Super Cup 2022-23 triumph and a subsequent successful Club play-off against Gokulam Kerala FC.

The official draw for the AFC Cup Group Stage was held at the AFC House, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 24, 2023. Odisha FC was drawn in Group D of the south zone along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) & Maziya Sports & Recreation Club (Maldives).

ALSO READ: Mumbai City FC to face Al Hilal October 23, Neymar might play in India on November 6

Group stage matches will played on a home-and-away basis, with the group winners qualifying for the inter-zone play-off semi-finals. Odisha FC will host Mohan Bagan Super Giant in its first home game on September 19 at the Kalinga Stadium.

AFC Cup group-stage match schedule of Odisha FC: September 19, 2023: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 7:30 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, India October 2, 2023: Bashundhara Kings vs Odisha FC - 5:30 pm IST - Dhaka, Bangladesh October 24, 2023: Odisha FC vs Maziya S&RC - 7:30 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, India November 7, 2023: Maziya S&RC vs Odisha FC - 9:30 pm - Male, Maldives November 27, 2023: Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC - 7:30 pm - Kolkata, India December 11, 2023: Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings - 7:30 pm - Bhubaneswar, India

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, secured its spot in the AFC Cup after beating Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh in the final preliminary match at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 22.

⏰ FT | 🇮🇳 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3️⃣-1️⃣ Abahani Limited Dhaka 🇧🇩



Mohun Bagan Super Giant return to the #AFCCup Group Stage with victory in the South Zone Playoff Stage! pic.twitter.com/SLDZ1AJyvc — #AFCCup (@AFCCup) August 22, 2023

The Indian Super League champion had also failed to earn a direct qualification from the group stage in the Durand Cup and made it through as one of the two best second-ranked teams. It will now face Mumbai City FC on Sunday.

ALSO READ: East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United

The Mariners will play four of its six group-stage matches in Kolkata and will end the round with a trip to Male for a clash against Maziya Sports.