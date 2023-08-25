MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028

Spanish media reported that as part of the deal, the 31-year-old ‘keeper agreed to defer part of his salary this season to fall within the financial fair play rules imposed by La Liga.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 20:51 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ter Stegen has played 379 games for Barcelona since arriving in May 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been named club vice-captain this season.
Ter Stegen has played 379 games for Barcelona since arriving in May 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been named club vice-captain this season. | Photo Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter
infoIcon

Ter Stegen has played 379 games for Barcelona since arriving in May 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been named club vice-captain this season. | Photo Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter

Barcelona said German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen signed a contract extension on Friday which will keep him at the club until 2028.

The club said that the contract had a 500 million euro ($539m) buy-out clause.

ALSO READ | Newcastle United handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash

Spanish media reported that as part of the deal, the 31-year-old ‘keeper agreed to defer part of his salary this season to fall within the financial fair play rules imposed by La Liga.

Ter Stegen has played 379 games for Barcelona since arriving in May 2014 from Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been named club vice-captain this season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marc-Andre ter Stegen /

Barcelona /

Borussia Monchengladbach

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028
    AFP
  2. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. BWF World Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair loses in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC 2 - 1 GKFC, Highlights, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Full-time; EBFC secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra: He came, he saw, he qualified — one throw and into World Athletics Championships javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028
    AFP
  2. Spaniard Arteta gives injury update of Jesus but keeps mum on the Rubiales scandal
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Ten Hag focused on improving Manchester Utd without Greenwood
    AFP
  5. Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028
    AFP
  2. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. BWF World Championships 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair loses in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC 2 - 1 GKFC, Highlights, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Full-time; EBFC secures semifinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra: He came, he saw, he qualified — one throw and into World Athletics Championships javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment