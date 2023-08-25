MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle United handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash

Joelinton, who has become a vital part of Newcastle’s midfield alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, limped off the field around the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium during a 1-0 defeat by Premier League champion City

Published : Aug 25, 2023 16:58 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Joelinton reacts after suffering an injury during Newcastle United’s match against Manchester City.
Newcastle United’s Joelinton reacts after suffering an injury during Newcastle United’s match against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Joelinton reacts after suffering an injury during Newcastle United’s match against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is in contention to face Liverpool on Sunday, manager Eddie Howe said, easing concerns over the Brazil international’s fitness after he was forced off in last weekend’s loss to Manchester City.

Joelinton, who has become a vital part of Newcastle’s midfield alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, limped off the field around the hour mark at the Etihad Stadium during a 1-0 defeat by Premier League champion City.

“Joe is fine. We didn’t see him in the early part of the week but he trained in the latter part so fingers crossed he’s okay,” Howe told reporters on Friday.

Newcastle is eighth in the league, having beaten Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend, and could leapfrog fifth-placed Liverpool with a win at home on Sunday.

Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool was the only team to beat Newcastle both home and away last season, winning 2-1 at Anfield and 2-0 at St James’ Park, and is unbeaten in its last 13 games against the Tyneside club.

Liverpool is rebuilding its squad after losing midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia in the close season and bringing in Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister, Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Japan international Wataru Endo.

“Last year we were disappointed with two defeats. The one at Anfield was a difficult night and the home game was painful in a different way,” Howe said.

“They’re very, very good at what they’ve been historically good at for four or five years, but they are building a new team with slightly different characteristics in midfield.

“We know this is another really good test for us, following on from Man City and Aston Villa.”

Newcastle further reinforced their squad this week after bringing in Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, having also signed Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

“He caught my eye immediately,” Howe said of Hall. “He played against us a couple of times last year and he impressed me for someone so young to come into those situations and perform the way he did.

“I really liked his attitude, his physical and technical attributes so I think he’s going to be a good signing for us.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp /

Alexis Mac Allister /

Dominik Szoboszlai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle United handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, Line-ups, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Sarthak Golui on loan from East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
    Reuters
  5. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Newcastle United handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  2. Former referee Mike Dean says he avoided VAR call during Chelsea vs Tottenham to save official ‘more grief’
    Reuters
  3. Manchester City announces signing of winger Jeremy Doku
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mudryk latest of mounting injury problems at Chelsea - Pochettino
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool wins appeal against Mac Allister red card
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle United handed Joelinton boost for Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, Live Score, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal: Preview, Line-ups, Live Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Sarthak Golui on loan from East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
    Reuters
  5. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment