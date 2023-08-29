MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup

King’s Cup: India will face Iraq in the semifinal on September 7 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand takes on Lebanon in the other semifinal on the same day.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 12:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac with players.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac with players. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac with players. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India Senior Men’s Team Head Coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup to be held from September 7-10, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

ALSO READ
Chelsea striker Lukaku set for Roma loan: Reports

India (ranked 99th) will face Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semifinal on September 7 at 16:00 IST at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand (ranked 113th) takes on Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semifinal at 19:00 IST on the same day.

ALSO READ | Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia national team

The semifinal winners will contest the final on September 10, while the losers will play the third-place play-off.

India won bronze when they last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019.

India’s 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup 2023:

Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.
Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.
Head coach: Igor Stimac

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Igor Stimac /

King’s Cup /

Iraq /

Thailand /

Lebanon /

Indian football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’
    AFP
  3. National Sports Day 2023: Celebrating Dhyan Chand on Hockey wizard’s birth anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day One Results: Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff move to second round; Rune, Sakkari knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Marcus Thuram involved in both goals as Inter stays perfect with win at Cagliari
    AP
  3. VIDEO: Mancini aims to win the Asian Cup with the Saudi Arabia national team
    Reuters
  4. Spanish FA asks UEFA to suspend RFEF from international competitions; backs Rubiales to continue
    AP
  5. FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka Football Federation
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’
    AFP
  3. National Sports Day 2023: Celebrating Dhyan Chand on Hockey wizard’s birth anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2023, Day One Results: Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff move to second round; Rune, Sakkari knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment