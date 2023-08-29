India announces 23-member squad for 49th King’s Cup

India Senior Men’s Team Head Coach Igor Stimac announced a 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup to be held from September 7-10, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

India (ranked 99th) will face Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semifinal on September 7 at 16:00 IST at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand (ranked 113th) takes on Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semifinal at 19:00 IST on the same day.

The semifinal winners will contest the final on September 10, while the losers will play the third-place play-off.

India won bronze when they last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019.

India’s 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup 2023: