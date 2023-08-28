MagazineBuy Print

Cancelo completes move to Barcelona - reports

Joao Cancelo’s move to Barcelona seems imminent after an agreement was reached between Manchester City and Barcelona on Monday, according to media reports.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 18:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, England.
File Photo: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford FC at Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Joao Cancelo’s move to Barcelona seems imminent after an agreement was reached between Manchester City and Barcelona on Monday, according to media reports.

Both clubs completed the formalities, and the full-back will sign the deal in the hours to come.

Also Read: Manuel Neuer returns to training with Bayern Munich after leg injury

Cancelo was rumoured to move to Barcelona in January, but the Catalan club was unsuccessful after being unable to cover the player’s wages.

The Portuguese, instead, moved to Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga title with it. However, the Bavarians opted not to triggering his buy-out clause. Cancelo scored a goal and bagged six assists in 21 appearances for Bayern.

Cancelo has not featured in any matchday squads of Manchester City so far in the season.

