Cancelo completes move to Barcelona - reports

Joao Cancelo’s move to Barcelona seems imminent after an agreement was reached between Manchester City and Barcelona on Monday, according to media reports.

Both clubs completed the formalities, and the full-back will sign the deal in the hours to come.

Cancelo was rumoured to move to Barcelona in January, but the Catalan club was unsuccessful after being unable to cover the player’s wages.

The Portuguese, instead, moved to Bayern Munich and won the Bundesliga title with it. However, the Bavarians opted not to triggering his buy-out clause. Cancelo scored a goal and bagged six assists in 21 appearances for Bayern.

Cancelo has not featured in any matchday squads of Manchester City so far in the season.