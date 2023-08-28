Manuel Neuer returns to training with Bayern Munich after leg injury

Manuel Neuer returned to training with Bayern Munich’s goalkeepers on Monday for the first time since breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December, the club said.

Bayern said in a statement that “the 37-year-old captain completed a session with his goalkeeping colleagues” and that he “has now taken the next step on the comeback trail.”

Bayern didn’t give details of what kind of training Neuer is able to do, or when he might be ready to play a game, though the club published a picture of him diving to stop a ball. His last game was for Germany at the World Cup on December 1.

Neuer’s longtime backup Sven Ulreich has been in goal for the first three games of Bayern’s season, including Sunday’s 3-1 win over Augsburg. Bayern said Neuer was training Monday alongside new arrival Daniel Peretz, who signed from Maccabi Tel Aviv on Friday to add depth to the German champion’s squad.

The uncertainty over Neuer’s fitness has overshadowed Bayern’s transfer window. Even as the club made waves by signing England striker Harry Kane, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen acknowledged he had wanted to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea too. Kepa opted to join Real Madrid on loan instead.

Following recent surgery to remove metal implants from Neuer’s leg, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel indicated this month that the goalkeeper’s recovery was going faster than expected.

Bayern had Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer as a stopgap last season when Neuer was injured, but he left for Inter Milan this month. Another goalkeeper, Alexander Nübel, was loaned out to Stuttgart.

Bayern lost the season-opening German Super Cup to Leipzig 3-0 but has won its first two games of the Bundesliga campaign.