Real Sociedad sings Arsenal defender Tierney on loan

The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 but fell out of favour behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and new signing Jurrien Timber -- who is now injured.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 09:59 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal.
infoIcon

Real Sociedad signed Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney on loan for the season on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Scotland international joined the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 but fell out of favour behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and new signing Jurrien Timber -- who is now injured.

“Playing in the Champions League is an incentive for any footballer,” Tierney told Real Sociedad TV.

“(Playing in La Liga) is a change for me, but I was looking forward to it. I’m passionate about challenges and I’m thrilled to be here.”

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Real Sociedad /

Arsenal /

Kieran Tierney

