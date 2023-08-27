Barcelona fights back to win seven-goal thriller at Villarreal

Barcelona fought back to secure a barnstorming 4-3 win at Villarreal on Sunday, with last year’s LaLiga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagging the winner late in the second half.
Barca took an early two-goal lead after Gavi and Frenkie De Jong scored within two minutes of each other, but the host recovered with first-half goals by Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth, and from Alex Baena five minutes after the break.
READ: Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
Barca substitute Ferran Torres struck from close range to level the match again in the 68th minute, with Lewandowski tapping in from a rebound off the post a little later to give the side a hard-fought win in a pulsating affair.
It was Barca’s second win in three games this season. It is third in the LaLiga standings on seven points, level with Girona, trailing leader Real Madrid by two points.
