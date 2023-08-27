Spain coach Jorge Vilda condemns Luis Rubiales for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Spain women’s coach Jorge Vilda and men’s coach Luis de la Fuente criticised the behaviour of suspended federation chief Luis Rubiales on Saturday, after 81 players went on strike and the majority of his coaching staff offered to resign.

“I deeply regret that Spanish women’s football’s triumph has been harmed by the improper behaviour of our leader Luis Rubiales, which he himself has acknowledged,” said controversial coach Vilda in a statement to domestic EFE news agency.

De la Fuente, who was seen applauding during Rubiales’ speech on Friday, said: “The actions carried out by Luis Rubiales do not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in acts of celebration, they are not appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football.”

“He has publicly recognised the inappropriateness of his behaviour. I want this unpleasant episode to be closed as soon as possible, for the good of Spanish football, and the competent bodies to resolve and make the pertinent decisions quickly,” he added.

Vilda was also seen applauding Rubiales during a fiery speech in which he refused to resign and railed against “false feminism”.

During the speech Rubiales said he was planning on offering Vilda a new contract with a huge pay hike.

Vilda and Rubiales have previously acknowledged their close relationship.

Spanish football federation president Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips as the Spanish team celebrated winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney last Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while the Spanish government confirmed it is taking action against the RFEF chief.

Hermoso says she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales but the 46-year-old federation head says the kiss was “consensual”.

On Saturday 11 RFEF women’s football staff members offered to quit their jobs because of Rubiales’ conduct.