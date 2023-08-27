MagazineBuy Print

Spain coach Jorge Vilda condemns Luis Rubiales for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while the Spanish government confirmed it is taking action against the RFEF chief.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 17:36 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda.
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain women’s coach Jorge Vilda and men’s coach Luis de la Fuente criticised the behaviour of suspended federation chief Luis Rubiales on Saturday, after 81 players went on strike and the majority of his coaching staff offered to resign.

“I deeply regret that Spanish women’s football’s triumph has been harmed by the improper behaviour of our leader Luis Rubiales, which he himself has acknowledged,” said controversial coach Vilda in a statement to domestic EFE news agency.

De la Fuente, who was seen applauding during Rubiales’ speech on Friday, said: “The actions carried out by Luis Rubiales do not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in acts of celebration, they are not appropriate for a person who was representing all of Spanish football.”

VIDEO | Spanish football chief Rubiales calls player kiss criticism ‘false feminism’

“He has publicly recognised the inappropriateness of his behaviour. I want this unpleasant episode to be closed as soon as possible, for the good of Spanish football, and the competent bodies to resolve and make the pertinent decisions quickly,” he added.

Vilda was also seen applauding Rubiales during a fiery speech in which he refused to resign and railed against “false feminism”.

During the speech Rubiales said he was planning on offering Vilda a new contract with a huge pay hike.

Vilda and Rubiales have previously acknowledged their close relationship.

Also read | Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game

Spanish football federation president Rubiales has been widely criticised for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips as the Spanish team celebrated winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Sydney last Sunday.

World football governing body FIFA suspended Rubiales on Saturday, while the Spanish government confirmed it is taking action against the RFEF chief.

Hermoso says she did not consent to being kissed by Rubiales but the 46-year-old federation head says the kiss was “consensual”.

On Saturday 11 RFEF women’s football staff members offered to quit their jobs because of Rubiales’ conduct.

Related Topics

Jorge Vilda /

Luis Rubiales /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
