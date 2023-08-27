MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game

Spain has been in an uproar since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following the World Cup final in Sydney last weekend.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 10:30 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AP
Players of Sevilla wear t-shirts in support for Jennifer Hermoso prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC.
Players of Sevilla wear t-shirts in support for Jennifer Hermoso prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of Sevilla wear t-shirts in support for Jennifer Hermoso prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC. | Photo Credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Sevilla players showed their solidarity with the Spain Women’s World Cup champion who was kissed by the now-suspended president of the national federation with T-shirts bearing a message against Luis Rubiales before Saturday’s game against Girona.

Spain has been in an uproar since Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony following the World Cup final in Sydney last weekend.

Before kickoff, Sevilla’s player wore T-shirts with the message “This is over,” echoing a message in rejection of Rubiales that was started by Hermoso’s teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas on social media. The crowd also chanted “This is over.” Hermoso attended a preseason match for Atletico Madrid, the club where the forward started her long and successful career. She received an ovation from the crowd.

ALSO READ: Several Spanish women’s team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales conduct

Earlier, FIFA moved to temporarily suspend Rubiales a day after he said he would not resign amid mounting pressure from Spain’s government, players’ unions and some clubs and players for him to go.

Sevilla was one of the first Spanish clubs to say publicly in a statement that Rubiales cannot remain in charge of Spanish soccer.

Girona won 2-1 with Aleix García scoring the 56th-minute winner, dealing Sevilla its fourth defeat in as many games.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol are also among the clubs who have sided with the government, which has asked a court to have Rubiales deemed unfit to hold his office.

Rubiales defended his actions on Friday, saying the kiss was “consensual.” Hermoso said that was false and she felt assaulted.

Also, Granada beat Mallorca 3-2 at home for the promoted club’s first win, while Kaiky scored in stoppage time to snatch 10-man Almeria a 1-1 draw with Cadiz. 

Related Topics

Sevilla /

Girona /

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Die if you have to, don’t let go’ - How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Man City will adapt in Guardiola’s absence: Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  3. Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game
    AP
  4. Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
    AP
  5. Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino; Roma slumps to Verona loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City will adapt in Guardiola’s absence: Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  2. Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game
    AP
  3. Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino; Roma slumps to Verona loss
    Reuters
  4. Asensio, Mbappe on target as PSG beats Lens 3-1
    Reuters
  5. Messi violates MLS media rules by not speaking with reporters after debut
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Die if you have to, don’t let go’ - How Indian men’s 4x400 relay team made World Championships final with record-shattering run 
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Man City will adapt in Guardiola’s absence: Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  3. Sevilla supports woman player kissed by Spanish federation boss with T-shirts before game
    AP
  4. Low-blow call helps Usyk come back to KO Dubois and keep heavyweight boxing titles
    AP
  5. Pulisic scores again to help Milan thrash Torino; Roma slumps to Verona loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment