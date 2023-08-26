VIDEO: Spanish football chief Rubiales calls player kiss criticism ‘false feminism’

Spain’s football federation chief Luis Rubiales has been under fire this week for instances of inappropriate behaviour during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final where Spain beat England 1-0 to lift its maiden world title.
After a week of widespread outrage over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph, the Spanish football chief slammed negative media coverage of his actions as “false feminism.”
Despite being widely expected to step down, Rubiales shouts “I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign” at people assembled for an emergency meeting of the Spanish football federation.
