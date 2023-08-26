MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Spanish football chief Rubiales calls player kiss criticism ‘false feminism’

After a week of widespread outrage over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph, Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales slammed negative media coverage of his actions as “false feminism.”

Published : Aug 26, 2023 15:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Spain’s football federation chief Luis Rubiales has been under fire this week for instances of inappropriate behaviour during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final where Spain beat England 1-0 to lift its maiden world title.

After a week of widespread outrage over his unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup triumph, the Spanish football chief slammed negative media coverage of his actions as “false feminism.”

Despite being widely expected to step down, Rubiales shouts “I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign” at people assembled for an emergency meeting of the Spanish football federation.

Track the Rubiales saga here:

Who is Luis Rubiales, Spain’s ‘under-fire’ FA president for inappropriate behaviour during FIFA Women’s World Cup final

Spain government demands ‘transparent and urgent’ Rubiales investigation

Spain women’s team refuses to play until Rubiales is removed

Alexia Putellas joins Spanish teammates to condemn RFEF chief on Rubiales-Hermoso scandal

Video: Rubiales World Cup kiss not behaviour of a federation boss, says Ancelotti

Related Topics

Luis Rubiales

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan openers Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy looks to seal final spot - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE Updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Milan signs Alexis Sanchez from Marseille
    Reuters
  2. VIDEO: Spanish football chief Rubiales calls player kiss criticism ‘false feminism’
    AFP
  3. VIDEO: PSG coach Enrique praises Spanish football chief Rubiales without commenting on kiss scandal
    AFP
  4. No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp
    Reuters
  5. Marseille signs Argentina forward Correa on loan from Inter
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE: FCG v CFC, Starting lineups, Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dutch Grand Prix: Verstappen fastest in final red-flagged practice
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan openers Fakhar, Imam fall as Gulbadin strikes twice
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy looks to seal final spot - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8, LIVE Updates: Indian men’s relay team in action at 11PM; Ethiopia’s Beriso wins marathon gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment