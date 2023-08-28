MagazineBuy Print

Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report

Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar said her strike would last "until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve", according to  EFE.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 16:46 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual.
Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The mother of Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, who faces backlash for his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso on Monday locked herself inside a church and announced a hunger strike to protest her son’s “inhumane treatment”,  EFE news agency reported.

Angeles Bejar said her strike would last “until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve”, according to  EFE.

Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by FIFA following his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of the national team star during the awards ceremony after Spain’s World Cup win in Sydney.

According to  EFE, Bejar stayed inside the parish church of Divina Pastora in Rubiales’ hometown in southern Spain, Motril, with her sister after the parish priest left.

She asked Hermoso to tell the truth and “stick to the version she gave at the beginning”,  EFE added.

“There is no sexual abuse since there is consent on both sides, as the images prove,” Bejar told  EFE as she questioned “why they’re taking it out on him” and what “is behind this whole story”.

“My son is incapable of hurting anyone,” Bejar said.

Rubiales, 46, has been defiant over the kiss - which has been condemned as unwanted by Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government - arguing it was consensual.

At a federation meeting on Friday where he had been widely expected to step down, Rubiales, instead, refused to quit, seeking to defend his behaviour and calling the kiss “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has issued a statement for him, saying Rubiales “will defend himself legally in the competent bodies” to prove “his complete innocence”.

Hermoso said she did not consent to the kiss and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression”.

Gender issues have become a prominent topic in Spain in recent years. Tens of thousands of women have taken part in street marches protesting against sexual abuse and violence, and the Socialist-led coalition government has presided over legal reforms, including equal pay or abortion rights.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
