10-man Liverpool turnaround against Newcastle ‘for the ages’, says Alexander Arnold

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape a red card after just six minutes before his mistake allowed Anthony Gordon to open the scoring for Newcastle.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 07:38 IST , Newcastle - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates victory over Newcastle United.
Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates victory over Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates victory over Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Liverpool’s comeback from 1-0 down to win 2-1 over Newcastle United with 10 men on Sunday as one of the Reds best wins under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold was fortunate to escape a red card after just six minutes before his mistake allowed Anthony Gordon to open the scoring for Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk was then dismissed inside the opening half hour for bringing down Alexander Isak.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle

However, the Magpies failed to make their man advantage count and were punished when Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice in the final nine minutes plus stoppage time.

“We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. But we all pulled together, dug deep and delivered something for the ages,” Alexander-Arnold told  Sky Sports.

“One of our best performances since the manager has come in, and we’ve had some outstanding performances as a team. We’ll look back on this game as something very, very special,” he said. 

NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle 

Nunez has struggled to live up to his club record £85 million price tag since joining from Benfica just over a year ago.

The Uruguayan is yet to start a game this season but showed what he is capable of with his pace to get in behind the Newcastle defence and two powerful finishes.

“After we went a man down the team played really well,” said Nunez.

“We work really hard for these moments and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team,” he added. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
