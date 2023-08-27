MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Kane scores twice on home debut as Bayern beats Augsburg 3-1

Kane got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding the third goal in the 69th.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 23:22 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored twice against Augsburg.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored twice against Augsburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored twice against Augsburg. | Photo Credit: AP

Bundesliga record signing Harry Kane scored twice in his first league appearance in front of a home crowd on Sunday to steer champions Bayern Munich to 3-1 victory over Augsburg and make it two wins out of two matches.

Kane, who joined for a league record 100 million euros ($108.00 million) from Tottenham Hotspur and also scored in last week’s league-opening 4-0 win at Werder Bremen, got on the scoresheet with a 40th minute penalty before adding the third goal in the 69th.

Bayern had its opponents on the backfoot from the start but chances were few and far between until Augsburg’s Felix Uduokhai deflected a save by his own keeper onto the post and over the line for an own goal in the 32nd.

Also read | Mancini set to be named Saudi Arabia coach: Italian media

The Bavarians doubled their lead with Kane’s well-struck penalty, awarded for an Augsburg hand ball, and upped the pressure after the break, hitting the woodwork with Leroy Sane.

The England captain then completed a lightning quick passing move with a fine finish to take his league tally to three goals and put the game to bed. Augsburg did manage to cut the deficit in the 86th when it caught the Bayern defence napping and Dion Beljo rounded keeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern is on six points, as many as Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg and Freiburg.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out for a while
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga: Kane scores twice on home debut as Bayern beats Augsburg 3-1
    Reuters
  2. Mancini set to be named Saudi Arabia coach: Italian media
    AFP
  3. Rodri comes up with another big goal as Man City seals 2-1 win against Sheffield United
    AP
  4. AFC U-23 qualifiers: Coach Miranda requests clubs to release players after only 12 out of 28 join national camp
    PTI
  5. Spanish football federation to hold urgent meeting over Rubiales kiss scandal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo may need surgery and could be out for a while
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Maddison opens Tottenham account in win at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment