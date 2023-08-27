NUFC 1-2 LIV highlights, Premier League: Nunez brace guides 10-man Liverpool to comeback win against Newcastle

- August 27, 2023 22:59FULL-TIME!
An absolute cracker of a match as 10-man Liverpool clinches a 2-1 win against Newcastle courtesy of a brace by second-half substitute, Darwin Nunez.
The streak continues for the Reds.
- August 27, 2023 22:5390+3’ GOOALL! NUFC 1-2 LIV- NUNEZ WITH SURELY THE WINNER!
Nunez is tearing it up after coming on from the bench. Having scored the equaliser, he grabs his second to give Liverpool a late lead. Salah plays a good ball to him on the right. Nunez makes his way inside the box, takes his time and slots the ball into the far-post. What a finish.
- August 27, 2023 22:5190’
Five minutes added on at the end of the first-half. Will there be any late twist to the tale?
For Liverpool, it will be a point well-earned. For Newcastle, it will feel like a loss, given the chances they have had in the match.
- August 27, 2023 22:5089’
Longstaff takes a shot from distance but it is straight at Alisson.
- August 27, 2023 22:5089’
A huge penalty shout for a handball in the Liverpool penalty area after Almiron’s shot hits Robertson’s hand. But VAR has a look and confirms that it is not a penalty.
- August 27, 2023 22:4887’
Newcastle sub: IN- Targett OUT- Botman
- August 27, 2023 22:4787’
Newcastle has a problem here. It seems like Botman has taken a knock. He is currently getting medical attention.
- August 27, 2023 22:4787’
Nunez’s goal was Liverpool’s first shot on target since Van Dijk’s red card in the 28th minute.
- August 27, 2023 22:46YELLOW CARD85’
Liverpool booking: Nunez becomes the latest to see a yellow card.
- August 27, 2023 22:4682’
Newcastle sub: IN- Anderson OUT- Joelinton
- August 27, 2023 22:4181’ GOAALL! NUFC 1-1 LIV- NUNEZ WITH THE EQUALISER!
Liverpool’s equaliser has also come from a defensive error. Botman fails to control the ball and Nunez snatches it from him and makes his way inside the box. He has a look and arrows a shot to the far-post as the ball hits the inside the post and goes into the back of the net. That is sheer grit from Klopp’s men.
- August 27, 2023 22:4179’
Newcastle almost with its second. Nunez loses the ball and Joelinton spreads the ball to Barnes on the left. He has time and space to run at goal. Wilson was there in support and was calling for the ball but Barnes delays the pass too much as he is crowded out. He eventually shoots but it takes a deflection and the ball takes a bobble. Wilson tries to head the ball towards goal but cannot reach it. Alisson collects.
- August 27, 2023 22:3878’
Liverpool subs: IN- Quansah, Nunez OUT- Matip, Mac Allister
- August 27, 2023 22:3776’ Almiron hits the post!
What a run by Almiron from the right flank. He makes into the final third with a burst of pace, cuts in to his favourite left foot and tries to curl the ball into the far-corner. He is inches away from hitting the target as the ball rattles the woodwork and comes back into play.
- August 27, 2023 22:3574’
Longstaff crosses from the right. Wilson meets the ball and tries to head the ball at goal. But, he cannot keep the effort on target. The Magpies substitutes trying to have an impact right after coming on.
- August 27, 2023 22:3272’
Newcastle subs: IN- Barnes, Wilson, Longstaff OUT- Gordon, Isak, Tonali
An excellent night for Gordon. Not just the goal, but the overall approach play.
- August 27, 2023 22:3069’
Szoboszlai delivers a good cross inside the box, which forces Botman to send the ball out for a third corner in quick succession. It is good pressure from Liverpool.
- August 27, 2023 22:2867’ Crucial block!
A minute after wasting a header at the other end, he makes a potential goal-saving tackle as he times his tackle to perfection as Salah shot at Pope’s near-post.
- August 27, 2023 22:2766’
Trippier delivers a good cross inside the box from a freekick. Botman rises to head the ball but cannot keep it on target.
- August 27, 2023 22:2564’
Gordon with a shot from the edge of the box. This time, he does not find the target. Newcastle comes back in numbers and the Reds are pegged back inside their own half.
- August 27, 2023 22:2464’
Robertson seemed to be on his way after getting the better of Guimaraes but Joelinton runs like an engine to get back and snatch the ball from the Liverpool left-back.
- August 27, 2023 22:2058’
Liverpool subs: IN- Jota, Elliott OUT- Gakpo, Endo
- August 27, 2023 22:1858’
Tonali gets the ball on the right flank and tries to square the ball to Gordon on the far-left. He goes for a low cross but Alexander-Arnold intercepts the ball and sends it out for a corner.
- August 27, 2023 22:1656’
Gordon with another peach of a delivery from the left flank. Tonali gets to the ball but cannot control it, as he loses possession.
- August 27, 2023 22:1554’ Some stats to note!
1. Since Eddie Howe took over, Newcastle has not lost a match at home after taking the lead.
2. The last four times Newcastle has taken a lead against Liverpool, it has failed to win every single time.
- August 27, 2023 22:11YELLOW CARD51’
Newcastle booking: Trippier is shown a yellow card for his challenge on Mac Allister.
- August 27, 2023 22:1150’
Chance- Joelinton does so well to keep the ball amidst pressure. He sets up Almiron at the far-post for a shot but the latter’s first-time effort required more composure as the ball sails above the crossbar.
- August 27, 2023 22:1049’
Liverpool still trying to press but it is not as effective with 10-men.
- August 27, 2023 22:0848’
Gordon gets past Alexander-Arnold again and sends another cross in. Isak tries to control the ball but is brought down inside the box. VAR did have a look but nothing to suggest that it was a penalty.
- August 27, 2023 22:0747’
A positive start from Newcastle in the second-half. A cross comes in from the left from Gordon. Matip misses the ball in a bid to clear but Gomez gets the ball away.
- August 27, 2023 22:06Second-half!
Newcastle United starts the second-half with a 1-0 lead against 10-man Liverpool.
- August 27, 2023 21:51HALFTIMEHalf-time!
Newcastle United has a 1-0 lead against 10-man Liverpool at the break.
What a half of football folks. Stay tuned. We will be back for all live updates from the second-half.
- August 27, 2023 21:5045+3’
Robertson’s inswinging free-kick almost finds Gomez at the back post but Joelinton does well to send the ball out for a corner.
- August 27, 2023 21:4745’
Four minutes added at the end of the first-half.
- August 27, 2023 21:4645’
Szoboszlai goes for the knuckleball technique from a long-distance freekick but cannot keep his effort on target.
- August 27, 2023 21:4442’
Liverpool cannot get a breather. It is relentless attacking football from Eddie Howe’s side and the Reds are somehow hanging on. Half-time cannot come soon enough for Klopp and his men.
- August 27, 2023 21:4240’ Last 15 minutes in a nutshell!
25’- Gordon scores to put Liverpool ahead
28’- Van Dijk is sent off
36’- Alisson makes an incredible save to keep Newcastle’s lead to one goal.
Talk about an electric encounter!
- August 27, 2023 21:3938’
Trippier finds Almiton and he shoots again at goal. This time, the shot is not accurate and the ball goes out for a Liverpool goalkick.
- August 27, 2023 21:3836’ Brilliant save from Alisson!
Miguel Almiton controls the ball inside the box and shoots the ball at goal with a thunderous volley. He must have thought he had scored but Alisson shows lightning-fast reflexes to get a touch and make the save.
It looked like the ball had crossed the goalline for a moment but there is no vibration on the referee’s watch.
- August 27, 2023 21:3533’
Liverpool sub: IN- Gomez OUT- Diaz.
Klopp has to tweak things because of Van Dijk’s red card. It is a shame for Diaz, who looked to be in fine to touch.
- August 27, 2023 21:30RED CARD28’ Van Dijk sees red!
It goes from bad to worse here for Liverpool. Gordon slips a through ball to Isak, who is brought down by Van Dijk. The Dutch player is shown a direct red card.
VAR has a check and stands with the referee’s decision. Van Dijk marches off and he is not happy.
It is the first time he has been sent off as a Liverpool player.
- August 27, 2023 21:2625’ GOOALL! NUFC 1-0 LIV- GORDON SCORES!
Alexander-Arnold fails to receive a backpass to Salah and Anthony Gordon latches on to the ball and races towards goal. One-on-one with Alisson, he keeps his calm to slot the ball into the net between the Brazilian’s legs.
The former Everton player hurts Liverpool.
- August 27, 2023 21:2524’
Salah cuts in from the right flank and tries to trouble Pope with a curler. The shot, however, goes straight to the Magpies keeper.
- August 27, 2023 21:2221’
Neither team enjoying any clear domination at the moment. It is free-flowing attacking football by both teams.
- August 27, 2023 21:1817’
Save- A dazzling run from Diaz from the left flank. He gets past Trippier and makes his way inside the box. He is closed down by Tonali but he gets his shot away, which is saved by Pope at his near-post.
- August 27, 2023 21:1716’
Joelinton with a first-time shot from the left side off the box after being fed by Isak. It was not the best of connections as the ball goes straight to Alisson, who collects the ball.
- August 27, 2023 21:1514’
Almiron does well to keep the ball and get past Robertson. He sees Tonali on the overlap and passes the ball to him. Tonali tries to find Isak in the middle of the box, but sees his cross intercepted.
- August 27, 2023 21:1312’ Brazil vs Argentina in midfield
Bruno Guimaraes shows his trickery to lift the ball away from his marker and make his way into the final third. He is brought down by a cruching challenge by Alexis Mac Allister. This will be a battle to watch out for.
- August 27, 2023 21:087’
Alexander-Arnold with a reckless challenge on Gordon and the St. James’ Park comes alive. The crowd wants a second yellow and the coaches also seem to be in a heated discussion.
If Alexander-Arnold had not received a first yellow, a minute back, he would have been booked for that challenge.
- August 27, 2023 21:07YELLOW CARD6’
Liverpool booking: Alexander-Arnold is shown an early yellow card for kicking the ball away after being pushed down by Anthony Gordon.
- August 27, 2023 21:064’
Alexander-Arnold seems to be drifting into midfield whenever he has the chance in these early minutes. His distribution can be useful for Liverpool from the middle of the park.
- August 27, 2023 21:032’
Not the most confident goalkeeping from Pope as the corner came in. He rushes out to collect but misses the ball completely. Thankfully for him, nothing comes of that mistake in judgement.
- August 27, 2023 21:021’
An immediate attack from Liverpool as Szoboszlai makes a forward run and wins a corner in the first 20 seconds.
- August 27, 2023 21:01Kick-off!
The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool has kicked-off at the St. James’ Park stadium.
- August 27, 2023 20:36Stat attack!
- Newcastle United has not won in its last 13 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with its previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin at home in 2015.
- Liverpool has won four of its last five matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League and has won each of its last two such games in the competition.
- Newcastle United lost its previous Premier League game against Manchester City and last lost consecutive games in the competition at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City in March this year.
- Liverpool is unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Premier League - the longest active streak of this nature in the competition at the moment.
- August 27, 2023 20:02Liverpool lineup!
- August 27, 2023 20:01Newcastle United lineup!
- August 27, 2023 19:43Head-to-head record!
Played: 185
Liverpool wins: 91
Draws: 44
Newcastle wins: 50
- August 27, 2023 19:32PREVIEW
Newcastle United engineered its first top-four finish in two decades last season, but on Sunday it’ll be looking to halt another drought when Liverpool visits St. James’ Park.
Liverpool may have finished beneath Newcastle in last year’s table, but the Reds maintained their head-to-head superiority by sweeping the season series to continue their dominance over the Magpies.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 (9-0-4) against Sunday’s Northeastern foes. Newcastle’s last win over Liverpool came in December 2015 by a 2-0 score.
Fabio Carvalho’s strike deep in second-half stoppage time decided a 2-1 Liverpool home win nearly a year ago. Newcastle found itself down two goals and one man by the 22nd minute of the return fixture in February.
Predicted XI
Newcastle United’s predicted starting lineup: Pope (GK); Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes
Liverpool predicted starting lineup: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details
When and where will the Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match kick-off?
The Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match will kick-off at St. James’ Park at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 27.
Where can you watch the Newcastle United and Liverpool Premier League match?
The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League clash will be live telecasted in the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed in the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
