FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka Football Federation

World governing body FIFA has lifted its suspension of the Sri Lanka Football Federation.

On January 21, the global apex body banned the Lankan FA for violations of FIFA rules in administration.

In a letter dated August 28 by Fatma Samoura, the FIFA secretary General, it said that the FIFA bureau had decided on 27 August “to lift the suspension of the FFSL with immediate effect”.

FIFA said the scheduled Lankan FA’s election on September 29 would be closely monitored by them.

The suspension was caused by factional fighting and political interference in the sport’s body’s administration.

However, the different factions decided to work for the common goal of the game’s development at a meeting held two weeks ago, burying the differences between them.

FIFA had significantly called for the exclusion of local football administration from the existing national sports law, which empowers the minister of sports to interfere in the process.