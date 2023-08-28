MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid’s Vinicius out for over a month with hamstring injury

Vinicius limped off injured against Celta Vigo on Friday early in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Balaidos, which kept the team top of La Liga with a 100 percent record after three games.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 21:38 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Vinicius may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rival Atletico Madrid before then.
Vinicius may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rival Atletico Madrid before then. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vinicius may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rival Atletico Madrid before then. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, Spanish media reports said Monday.

Los Blancos confirmed the Brazilian’s injury in a statement but did not specify his expected absence time.

Vinicius limped off injured against Celta Vigo on Friday early in Madrid’s 1-0 win at Balaidos, which kept the team top of La Liga with a 100 per cent record after three games.

Also Read: Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report

The 23-year-old may not be fit by the time the Champions League starts on September 19, and is set to miss important La Liga matches against Real Sociedad and city rival Atletico Madrid before then.

“(Vinicius) wanted to continue, so I don’t think it was that serious, he tried, then it hurt a bit,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday, with the injury turning out to be more serious than first thought.

Spanish reports said the forward would miss between a month and six weeks, potentially missing five matches, four in the Spanish top flight and one in Europe.

Related stories

Related Topics

Vinicius Jr /

Real Madrid /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu to participate only in weigh-in at the World Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Nadal, Kyrgios and other big names missing this year
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal looks to end 19-year wait for Durand Cup final going up against NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
  5. India win inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, beat Thailand 7-2 in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Madrid’s Vinicius out for over a month with hamstring injury
    AFP
  2. Real Sociedad sings Arsenal defender Tierney on loan
    AFP
  3. Barcelona fights back to win seven-goal thriller at Villarreal
    Reuters
  4. Vinicius to miss next La Liga game but injury not serious: Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores to give Real Madrid 1-0 win at Celta
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mirabai Chanu to participate only in weigh-in at the World Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Rubiales’ mother goes on hunger strike in Spain over ‘hunt’ on son - report
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Nadal, Kyrgios and other big names missing this year
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal looks to end 19-year wait for Durand Cup final going up against NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
  5. India win inaugural Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier, beat Thailand 7-2 in final
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment