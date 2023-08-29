MagazineBuy Print

Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?

Here is everything you need to know about transfer deadline day 2023 for Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Saudi Pro League, MLS and the ISL.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 17:26 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Saudi Pro League has been making waves with some big-money signings across Europe this transfer window. Karim Benzema has been one of the Pro League’s most high-profile signings with the Frenchman joining Al-Ittihad.
The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.

The season is underway across Europe’s top five leagues - Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy) and Ligue 1 (France).

The season has also begun in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Pro League).

Major League Soccer (MLS), which is top-flight football for the USA, began on February 25, 2023.

When was the transfer window first introduced?

The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.

What is the transfer window used for?

While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January. 

When does the transfer window close across Europe?

The top five leagues of Europe usually attract most of the attention on deadline day, with the European heavyweights springing out some surprises at the minute. Not only the heavyweights, but modern football has also seen mid-table clubs and even the minnows, making some last-minute moves in the transfer market that has been the topic of discussion.

In Europe, the deadline day is on Friday, September 1 (September 2 in IST for Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1) but the the window shuts at varying times across the continent.

Official transfer deadline time for the top five leagues across Europe.
Premier League: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST)
La Liga: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST)
Bundesiga: 9:30 PM, September 1 (5 PM BST)
Serie A: 11:30 PM, September 1 (7 PM BST)
Ligue 1: 2:30 AM, September 2. (10 PM BST)
*All the times are given according to IST (Indian Standard Time)

When does the transfer window close for Saudi Arabia clubs?

FIFA has September 20 listed as the deadline, but world football’s governing body gives associations the freedom to decide a date within a specific timeframe.

According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) website, the window for registration of players for Pro League clubs closes on September 7.

This means that Pro League clubs can continue to lure players from European leagues after the window shuts in the continent. And given the trend we have seen over the summer, don’t be surprised if you see eye-catching transfers on deadline day.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp have publicly voiced their criticism of this rule.

When does the transfer window close for MLS clubs?

Major League Soccer (MLS) cannot do anymore business because the secondary mid-season transfer window began on July 5 and shut on August 2.

It’s primary transfer window was scheduled between January 31 to April 24.

When does the transfer window close for ISL clubs?

The summer transfer window for the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs will conclude on August 31.

Can Premier League clubs do any business after the deadline?
As far as the Premier League is concerned, if a deal has been agreed upon by two clubs before the deadline, the clubs can submit a ‘deal sheet’ to the Premier League for an extension — a maximum of two hours.
For this window, that would give them until 5:30 AM IST (1 AM BST), September 2 to complete and submit the full paperwork.
What about international transfers?
For International transfers, the matter is dealt with by the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS). Once the deadline crosses, players can only move to leagues where the window is officially open.
What about free agents?
Those players who are without clubs, or free agents, as they are commonly refereed to, can make a move at any time.

