Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?

The summer window for the 2023-24 season is in its last few days now. While some clubs have wrapped up their business for the window, many would look to make last-minute additions in a bid to strengthen their squad for the ongoing season.

The season is underway across Europe’s top five leagues - Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy) and Ligue 1 (France).

The season has also begun in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Pro League).

Major League Soccer (MLS), which is top-flight football for the USA, began on February 25, 2023.

When was the transfer window first introduced?

The idea of a transfer window was first proposed and discussed by national football associations in the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that FIFA made the system compulsory and official.

What is the transfer window used for?

While the term ‘transfer window’ is more widely used, it is officially known as the ‘registration period’ by FIFA. There are two registration periods - one that happens after the season and another that happens in January.

When does the transfer window close across Europe?

The top five leagues of Europe usually attract most of the attention on deadline day, with the European heavyweights springing out some surprises at the minute. Not only the heavyweights, but modern football has also seen mid-table clubs and even the minnows, making some last-minute moves in the transfer market that has been the topic of discussion.

In Europe, the deadline day is on Friday, September 1 (September 2 in IST for Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1) but the the window shuts at varying times across the continent.

Official transfer deadline time for the top five leagues across Europe. Premier League: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST) La Liga: 3:30 AM, September 2 (11 PM BST) Bundesiga: 9:30 PM, September 1 (5 PM BST) Serie A: 11:30 PM, September 1 (7 PM BST) Ligue 1: 2:30 AM, September 2. (10 PM BST) *All the times are given according to IST (Indian Standard Time)

When does the transfer window close for Saudi Arabia clubs?

FIFA has September 20 listed as the deadline, but world football’s governing body gives associations the freedom to decide a date within a specific timeframe.

According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) website, the window for registration of players for Pro League clubs closes on September 7.

This means that Pro League clubs can continue to lure players from European leagues after the window shuts in the continent. And given the trend we have seen over the summer, don’t be surprised if you see eye-catching transfers on deadline day.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp have publicly voiced their criticism of this rule.

When does the transfer window close for MLS clubs?

Major League Soccer (MLS) cannot do anymore business because the secondary mid-season transfer window began on July 5 and shut on August 2.

It’s primary transfer window was scheduled between January 31 to April 24.

When does the transfer window close for ISL clubs?

The summer transfer window for the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs will conclude on August 31.