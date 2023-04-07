Super Cup 2023: Thapa, El Khayati part of Chennaiyin’s strong squad

After a disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, Chennaiyin FC turns its attention to the Super Cup this month which begins on Saturday in Kerala. Head coach Thomas Brdaric has named a strong squad for the cup competition.

Star attacker Nasser El Khayati will provide the much-needed creative outlet alongside skipper Anirudh Thapa in midfield.

Chennaiyin finished eighth in the ISL after a mid-season slump, where it went on a seven-match winless run and ultimately finished three points behind a playoff place.

“We have spent two and a half weeks in preparations. Hopefully, everybody will be able to contribute. Of course, I’m looking forward to the Super Cup because it’s a big chance. Our target is also to reach the final. And we will give everything for that,” Brdaric commented.

Placed in Group D, Chennaiyin will begin its campaign against NorthEast United FC on April 11. It will face Churchill Brothers on April 15 before playing its last group stage match against Mumbai City FC on April 19.

Chennaiyin’s all three group stage matches will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.