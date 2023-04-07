Football

Super Cup 2023: Thapa, El Khayati part of Chennaiyin’s strong squad

Chennaiyin finished eighth in the ISL after a mid-season slump, where it went on a seven-match winless run and ultimately finished three points behind a playoff place.

Team Sportstar
07 April, 2023 18:27 IST
Chennaiyin skipper Anirudh Thapa in training.

Chennaiyin skipper Anirudh Thapa in training. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

After a disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, Chennaiyin FC turns its attention to the Super Cup this month which begins on Saturday in Kerala. Head coach Thomas Brdaric has named a strong squad for the cup competition.

Star attacker Nasser El Khayati will provide the much-needed creative outlet alongside skipper Anirudh Thapa in midfield.

“We have spent two and a half weeks in preparations. Hopefully, everybody will be able to contribute. Of course, I’m looking forward to the Super Cup because it’s a big chance. Our target is also to reach the final. And we will give everything for that,” Brdaric commented.

Placed in Group D, Chennaiyin will begin its campaign against NorthEast United FC on April 11. It will face Churchill Brothers on April 15 before playing its last group stage match against Mumbai City FC on April 19.

Chennaiyin’s all three group stage matches will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Chennaiyin squad
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Bikash Yumnam
Midfielders: Nasser El Khayati, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Mohammed Rafique, Givson Singh
Forwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic, Kwame Karikari, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jockson Dhas, Senthamil S.

