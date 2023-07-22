MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

China investigates two football association staffers

No details were given. The investigations are part of a string of CFA probes after an anti-corruption investigation of Chinese football.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 10:33 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The staffers are Qi Jun, head of the CFA’s strategic planning department, and Tan Hai, director of the CFA’s technical department.
infoIcon

Two senior staffers of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have been put under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, China’s sports regulator said on Saturday.

The staffers are Qi Jun, head of the CFA’s strategic planning department, and Tan Hai, director of the CFA’s technical department, China’s General Administration of Sports said in two statements.

READ | Barcelona introduces newly signed veteran midfielder Romeu

The administration did not give details of the investigations or the violations. Reuters was not able to reach Qi or Tan for comment and the CFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigations are the latest in a string into CFA officials after a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese football.

China’s men’s national team, despite investment, an array of coaches, both foreign and domestic, has only qualified for one World Cup, in 2002, when it lost all three matches and failed to score a goal.

The women’s team, however, has a much better record and begins its World Cup campaign on Saturday against Denmark in Perth, Australia.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
