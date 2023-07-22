MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Norwegian forward Graham Hansen sick with a sore throat

The Norway national team said that forward Caroline Graham Hansen would not participate in the scheduled press conference on Saturday after feeling a sore throat.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 09:13 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen in action. (left)
Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen in action. (left) | Photo Credit: AP
Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen in action. (left)

The Norway national team said that forward Caroline Graham Hansen would not participate in the scheduled press conference on Saturday after feeling a sore throat.

The news is potentially another blow to the Norwegian team, which might need a win against Switzerland on Tuesday to advance from Group A in the Women’s World Cup following a shock loss in the first round.

RELATED | FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Smith scores brace to power US past Vietnam

The 28-year-old winger played in the 1-0 defeat against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

“Caroline feels a slight soreness in her throat. We’re not taking any chances, so she’s taking it easy today,” national team doctor Magnus Myntevik said.

Norway will close out its group against the Philippines on July 30.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
