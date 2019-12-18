Club World Cup: Jesus vows Flamengo fears nobody, even Liverpool

Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus claims his side fears nobody - including Liverpool - after it booked its place in the Club World Cup final.

The Brazilian club came from behind to beat Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 3-1 in its semifinal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Al Hilal took a surprise lead through Salem Al Dawsari before Giorgian de Arrascaeta equalised for the Copa Libertadores champion just after half-time.

Bruno Henrique headed Flamengo ahead before Ali Hadi Albulayhi put through his own net.

"The final for us will be faced without fear of anyone," Jesus said in his post-match news conference. "When we arrived we thought we could be world champions; now we are in the final. We are a team that never fails in the decisive moments.

"I told the boys, after the first half, that we will have scored. I knew they would fall in the second and we were good at being ready. We had some problems in the first half, then we calmed down and we went out into the distance."

European champion Liverpool faces Mexican side Monterrey in its semifinal on Wednesday for the right to face Flamengo in Saturday's final.

Should Jurgen Klopp's side make it, Jesus believes Liverpool will face a much tougher game than Tottenham gave it in the Champions League trophy match back in June.

He added: "Whoever it has to be, when you get to a Club World Cup, the teams are all strong. We have never focused on tactical analysis about Liverpool, it was always about Al Hilal. We are not ahead in choosing because football gives us a lot of surprises.

"Liverpool is a favourite, I have no doubt, but they have to win first. If it is Liverpool, Klopp has already been to the Champions League final, but the Club World Cup will be more important and more difficult."

Jesus claimed the final would be the biggest game of his managerial career, and that Flamengo's attacking players are the best he has ever coached.

"This will be the most important final of my career," added the 65-year-old, who has primarily managed clubs in his native Portugal.

"This is the best team I have ever coached at the offensive level. I had the opportunity to work with great players in Portugal, especially in my first year at Benfica the team was very strong.

"At this moment, what makes the difference is the way Flamengo players welcomed me, shared me and accepted my ideas. So, this is the strongest group I've had."