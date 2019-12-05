Club World Cup 2019: All you need to know

The 16th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played between December 11 and 21 in Doha.

What is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an interleague competition to determine the best club of the year among the winners of the six FIFA confederation's knockout competitions and the league winner of the host nation.

FULL SCHEDULE

Where will it be held?

The competition is being held for the first time in Doha, Qatar. The venues designated for the tournaments are Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Which are the teams participating?

Flamengo - Winner of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores

Liverpool - Winner of the UEFA Champions League

Al-Hilal - Winner of the AFC Champions League

Monterrey - Winner of the CONCACAF Champions League

Hienghene Sport - Winner of the OFC Champions League

Esperance de Tunis - Winner of the CAF Champions League

Al-Sadd - Winner of the Qatar Stars League (Host)

Which team has the most Club World Cup titles?

UEFA's Real Madrid has the most Club World Cup titles (4) and is also the defending champion, having beaten Al-Ain in the final last year.