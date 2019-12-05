Football Football Club World Cup 2019: All you need to know Here's all you need to know about the latest edition of the FIFA Club World Cup where Liverpool will be bidding for its first title. Team Sportstar 05 December, 2019 18:31 IST The Club World Cup will be held in Qatar for the first time. (FILE IMAGE) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 December, 2019 18:31 IST The 16th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played between December 11 and 21 in Doha.What is the Club World Cup?The Club World Cup is an interleague competition to determine the best club of the year among the winners of the six FIFA confederation's knockout competitions and the league winner of the host nation.FULL SCHEDULEWhere will it be held?The competition is being held for the first time in Doha, Qatar. The venues designated for the tournaments are Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.Which are the teams participating?Flamengo - Winner of the CONMEBOL Copa LibertadoresLiverpool - Winner of the UEFA Champions LeagueAl-Hilal - Winner of the AFC Champions LeagueMonterrey - Winner of the CONCACAF Champions LeagueHienghene Sport - Winner of the OFC Champions LeagueEsperance de Tunis - Winner of the CAF Champions LeagueAl-Sadd - Winner of the Qatar Stars League (Host)Which team has the most Club World Cup titles?UEFA's Real Madrid has the most Club World Cup titles (4) and is also the defending champion, having beaten Al-Ain in the final last year. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos