Eden Hazard to miss El Clasico with ankle injury

Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s Clasico clash with Barcelona on December 18, with the Blancos having revealed the full extent of the Belgian’s ankle injury.

The former Chelsea midfielder injured his right ankle against Paris Saint-Germain but Real Madrid had expected him to return for the visit to Barcelona on December 18.

“After tests performed on our player Eden Hazard by the Real Madrid Medical Services during the process of improving the bruising in his right leg, he has been diagnosed with an incomplete external fracture in that area,” a club statement said.

Hazard has had previous ankle problems. He broke his right ankle playing for Belgium in 2017 and is understood to have had a titanium plate inserted.

Hazard was substituted in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid gave up a 2-0 lead in the Champions League.

Zidane, whose team was guaranteed to finish second in Group A, was concerned about the injury blow.

"Yes, it's a worry," the Madrid coach had told Movistar.

At his news conference, Zidane added: "It is more than a simple blow, but I hope it is less. I can't say right now.

"They have now gone to do tests and we will see."