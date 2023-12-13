Cologne hit with $640,000 fine for pyrotechnics at Borussia Moenchengladbach derby

Cologne has been fined 595,000 euros ($641,529) for setting off pyrotechnics at its October home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday, after a criminal complaint from the German Football Association (DFB).

Numerous flares were ignited in the south stand area of the stadium before and during the derby clash won by Cologne 3-1 on Oct. 22, with smoke delaying kickoff by more than six minutes.

“For the active fan scene, the use of pyrotechnics is part of football and fan culture. But: No red lines must be crossed,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said.

“The safety of spectators must always be guaranteed and there must be no impact on the sporting events. These limits were clearly exceeded against Gladbach.

“This also results in enormous financial damage. The high fine hits the FC very hard on its path to economic recovery as quickly as possible.”

Cologne will apply to the DFB control committee to significantly reduce the penalty, the club said.

“The awarding of association penalties in this form is far removed from the reality of German football and fan culture,” Keller added.

“We will therefore continue to actively and vigorously advocate for a sensible adaptation of the sentencing guidelines and for an appropriate way of dealing with this culture.”