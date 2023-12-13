MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cologne hit with $640,000 fine for pyrotechnics at Borussia Moenchengladbach derby

Numerous flares were ignited in the south stand area of the stadium before and during the derby clash won by Cologne 3-1 on Oct. 22, with smoke delaying kickoff by more than six minutes.

Published : Dec 13, 2023 19:06 IST , Gdansk  - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image - “For the active fan scene, the use of pyrotechnics is part of football and fan culture. But: No red lines must be crossed,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said.
Representative Image - “For the active fan scene, the use of pyrotechnics is part of football and fan culture. But: No red lines must be crossed,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image - “For the active fan scene, the use of pyrotechnics is part of football and fan culture. But: No red lines must be crossed,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

Cologne has been fined 595,000 euros ($641,529) for setting off pyrotechnics at its October home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday, after a criminal complaint from the German Football Association (DFB).

Numerous flares were ignited in the south stand area of the stadium before and during the derby clash won by Cologne 3-1 on Oct. 22, with smoke delaying kickoff by more than six minutes.

“For the active fan scene, the use of pyrotechnics is part of football and fan culture. But: No red lines must be crossed,” Cologne managing director Christian Keller said.

ALSO READ | Turkish club Ankaragucu president Koca arrested for ‘horrific’ incident of punching referee

“The safety of spectators must always be guaranteed and there must be no impact on the sporting events. These limits were clearly exceeded against Gladbach.

“This also results in enormous financial damage. The high fine hits the FC very hard on its path to economic recovery as quickly as possible.”

Cologne will apply to the DFB control committee to significantly reduce the penalty, the club said.

“The awarding of association penalties in this form is far removed from the reality of German football and fan culture,” Keller added.

“We will therefore continue to actively and vigorously advocate for a sensible adaptation of the sentencing guidelines and for an appropriate way of dealing with this culture.”

Related Topics

Cologne /

Borussia Monchengladbach /

Bundesliga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: TN 70/3 (18); Shankar run out after solid stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cologne hit with $640,000 fine for pyrotechnics at Borussia Moenchengladbach derby
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; Pawan faces old team Tamil; Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooter Pushpender who lost thumb in freak mishap might have to compete in para category
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Cologne hit with $640,000 fine for pyrotechnics at Borussia Moenchengladbach derby
    Reuters
  2. Attacks on referees could kill football, top FIFA official Pierluigi Collina says
    AP
  3. Turkish football matches to resume Dec 19 after on-field punch
    AP
  4. Turkish referee who was attacked on-field leaves hospital with a black eye 36 hours after the incident
    Reuters
  5. After Champions League exit, Man United can turn attention to improving in Premier League: Ten Hag
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haryana vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinal 1: TN 70/3 (18); Shankar run out after solid stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cologne hit with $640,000 fine for pyrotechnics at Borussia Moenchengladbach derby
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 13
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans; Pawan faces old team Tamil; Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 9; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooter Pushpender who lost thumb in freak mishap might have to compete in para category
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment