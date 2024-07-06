Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v PAN quarterfinal

Colombia and Panama face off each other for the first time in the competition on Saturday in the Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Coming into the game, Colombia will be without midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will be suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The side could also be without Jhon Lucumi, who is recovering from an injury.

For Panama, it will be without Adalberto Carrasquilla, who is also facing suspension.

PREDICTED LINEUPS