Colombia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v PAN quarterfinal

Here are the players who are set to miss the quarterfinal clash between Colombia and Panama in the Copa America 2024 on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 13:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma, right, embraces goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Colombia tied Brazil 1-1 in a Copa America Group D match.
Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma, right, embraces goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Colombia tied Brazil 1-1 in a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Colombia’s Jefferson Lerma, right, embraces goalkeeper Camilo Vargas after Colombia tied Brazil 1-1 in a Copa America Group D match. | Photo Credit: AP

Colombia and Panama face off each other for the first time in the competition on Saturday in the Copa America 2024 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Coming into the game, Colombia will be without midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who will be suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The side could also be without Jhon Lucumi, who is recovering from an injury.

For Panama, it will be without Adalberto Carrasquilla, who is also facing suspension.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Colombia (4-3-3): Vargas (GK), Machado, Cuesta, Sanchez, Munoz, Arias, Uribe, Rios, Diaz, Cordoba, Rodriguez
Panama (5-4-1): Mosquera (GK), Davis, Harvey, Cordoba, Farina, Murillo, Barcenas, Welch, Martinez, Blackman, Fajardo

