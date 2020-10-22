Football Football Coman dazzles in Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Atletico, Lukaku double saves Inter Winger Kingsley Coman scored twice as champion Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid while a late goal from Inter's Lukaku earned it a draw against Gladbach. Reuters 22 October, 2020 08:45 IST Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal. Coman's double and an assist helped the champion crush Madrid at home on Wednesday. Reuters 22 October, 2020 08:45 IST Winger Kingsley Coman scored twice and set up another goal as champion Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday to stretch its winning run in the competition to 12 games.The France international put the host ahead with a fine effort in the 28th minute and then set up Leon Goretzka to fire in the second in the 41st.Fellow France international Corentin Tolisso killed off any Spanish hopes of a comeback with a sensational shot in the 66th minute before Coman twice shook off defender Felipe to bag his second goal of the evening six minutes later.Bayern, who had won all 11 of its games en route to the Champions League title last season, is top on three points in group, with Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg on one point following its 2-2 draw.Bayern was without its in-form winger Serge Gnabry, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.But it still enjoyed a whirlwind start and hit the post with Niklas Suele in the 15th. Bayern Atlético Memories of this @saulniguez stunner #UCL | @atletienglish pic.twitter.com/1Rh3tuLgZK— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2020 Coman did it much better 13 minutes later when he latched onto a Joshua Kimmich cross to score with a fine finish. He then set up Goretzka whose slightly deflected shot beat keeper Jan Oblak.Atletico, with only two wins from its previous 10 away games in the group stage of the competition and without striker Diego Costa, came close just once in the entire first half with Luis Suarez.Joao Felix did find the back of the net right after the restart but his effort was disallowed for offside.READ | UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid shell-shocked by depleted Shakhtar The Portuguese then launched a solo run in the 65th before laying the ball on for Yannick Carrasco, who waited far too long to finish the move.They were punished for the wasted chance a minute later with Tolisso firing an unstoppable missile from 25 metres. Coman then added their fourth in the 72nd.Lukaku rescues late draw for Inter at home to Gladbach Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, including a 90th-minute equaliser, as the Serie A side snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.The Belgian put Inter in front with an opportunist goal in the 49th minute but the Bundesliga side levelled in the 63rd with their first shot on target, a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini. Lukaku has now scored 40 goals in 56 games for Inter #UCL pic.twitter.com/YOfU06k4Yy— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2020 Gladbach's second shot on target also produced a goal as Jonas Hofmann broke clear of the Inter defence and scored with a shot through Samir Handanovic's legs in the 84th minute.Lukaku, however, had the final say in the Group B game with another opportunist effort when he managed to scramble the ball home at the far post with his knee after a corner was headed on by Alessandro Bastoni.Flick praises efficiencyBayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praised his team's efficiency following Wednesday's 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in its Champions League Group A opener.The Spaniards were no match for the quintuple winners who took control of the game from the start and never allowed their opponents a look-in as they launched their title defence with a win.“Our game was just good tonight,” Flick told reporters. “It was a tough task but we mastered it. Our efficiency was good today and I am very satisfied. It is very important to win that first game.”Bayern won the Champions League title in August, one of five trophies it won in 2020, and had a short pre-season preparation but Flick said his players fought for every ball against Atletico.“We were physically present. That was important, to be there, to win those one-on-one situations. We had a match plan and we applied it, playing out four beautiful goals.”“We can be satisfied with it and that is what matters. We really, really wanted to win the first game today,” Flick said.Bayern, which has now won its last 12 consecutive Champions League games, was clinical in its finishing with Kingsley Coman scoring twice and Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka also on target.Coman's first goal required a superb first touch and control of a Joshua Kimmich cross while his second was a masterclass of how to take on a defender in a one-on-one situation and beat him twice.“We played really well tonight. I scored two goals and I am very happy. We have a very good team and we are able to play well together,” Coman said. “I hope we can keep this up.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos