Coman dazzles in Bayern's 4-0 demolition of Atletico, Lukaku double saves Inter

Winger Kingsley Coman scored twice and set up another goal as champion Bayern Munich crushed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday to stretch its winning run in the competition to 12 games.

The France international put the host ahead with a fine effort in the 28th minute and then set up Leon Goretzka to fire in the second in the 41st.

Fellow France international Corentin Tolisso killed off any Spanish hopes of a comeback with a sensational shot in the 66th minute before Coman twice shook off defender Felipe to bag his second goal of the evening six minutes later.

Bayern, who had won all 11 of its games en route to the Champions League title last season, is top on three points in group, with Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg on one point following its 2-2 draw.

Bayern was without its in-form winger Serge Gnabry, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

But it still enjoyed a whirlwind start and hit the post with Niklas Suele in the 15th.

Coman did it much better 13 minutes later when he latched onto a Joshua Kimmich cross to score with a fine finish. He then set up Goretzka whose slightly deflected shot beat keeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico, with only two wins from its previous 10 away games in the group stage of the competition and without striker Diego Costa, came close just once in the entire first half with Luis Suarez.

Joao Felix did find the back of the net right after the restart but his effort was disallowed for offside.

READ | UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid shell-shocked by depleted Shakhtar

The Portuguese then launched a solo run in the 65th before laying the ball on for Yannick Carrasco, who waited far too long to finish the move.

They were punished for the wasted chance a minute later with Tolisso firing an unstoppable missile from 25 metres. Coman then added their fourth in the 72nd.

Lukaku rescues late draw for Inter at home to Gladbach

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku scored twice, including a 90th-minute equaliser, as the Serie A side snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Belgian put Inter in front with an opportunist goal in the 49th minute but the Bundesliga side levelled in the 63rd with their first shot on target, a penalty converted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Lukaku has now scored 40 goals in 56 games for Inter #UCL pic.twitter.com/YOfU06k4Yy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 21, 2020

Gladbach's second shot on target also produced a goal as Jonas Hofmann broke clear of the Inter defence and scored with a shot through Samir Handanovic's legs in the 84th minute.

Lukaku, however, had the final say in the Group B game with another opportunist effort when he managed to scramble the ball home at the far post with his knee after a corner was headed on by Alessandro Bastoni.